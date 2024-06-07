Letter: Vision loss is frightening

Though most people say they fear death more than they fear going blind, some people would rather die than attempt to navigate life with a visual impairment. As someone who’s blind, it makes me sad that people fear a life of vision loss so much.

Growing up with a vision impairment, I feared being considered different. It wasn’t until I transferred to the Indiana School for the Blind and found others impacted by vision loss that I understood I was able to offer a different perspective. This newfound viewpoint on life inspired me to make a difference in a community that has brought me so much.

May was Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to reflect on and raise awareness about mental health and to fight the stigma, provide support and advocate for policies to support individuals affected by mental illness. While many individuals who lose their vision may think they just have one new adversity to overcome, many end up taking on two: vision loss and mental illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four adults with vision loss have reported anxiety or depression. Younger adults with vision loss have almost five times the risk of serious anxiety or depression than adults 65 and older. Additionally, untreated anxiety can increase the risk of developing depression.

While these facts are scary, Bosma Center for Visionary Solutions offers training and resources for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. We understand vision loss can be frightening and that a sense of hopelessness can creep in.

Losing your vision is terrifying but not more frightening than death. We at Bosma are here to provide support to help you get through both vision loss and the toll it takes on your mental health.

—James Michaels

Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation