Letters: Business-driven approach needed for downtown

There is little doubt that downtown post-revitalization, 1980s and ’90s, combined with strong investment from the housing sector over the past five to eight years is now in need of an updated approach if it is to respond to its challenges and take advantage of its many opportunities.

As Downtown Indy Inc. President Taylor Schaffer indicated in her May 12 article [Taylor Schaffer: New funding is needed to keep up momentum, Forefront], downtown’s success requires a “shared vision.” Its users and beneficiaries are important parts of the vision.

A deliberately organized mission-driven business approach is needed. Its goal should be to ensure that the Mile Square remains an affordable place to do business and to enjoy while ensuring it is a first-class Indiana asset. A business plan with well-defined objectives and realistic return-on-investment outcomes is a good starting place.

—Mike Higbee