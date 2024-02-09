Home » Letters: Local debt is too high

Letters: Local debt is too high

The Indiana Gateway website supported by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance compiled all the local government debt statewide.

Their total was $28.8 trillion—a scant $6 trillion less than the $34.2 trillion federal debt.

On a per-capita basis, the Indiana outstanding local governmental debt was $4.2 million or 41,315 times that of the $101,755 per capita federal debt.

Put the state’s $26 billion debt on top the local government debt and you have quite a legacy for our children and grandchildren.

—Bill Shaffer

