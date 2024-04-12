Letters: Trouble with alcohol? Ask for help

April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Since 1987, the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence has marked this month to help increase public awareness about the many alcohol-related issues facing society, combat the stigma surrounding alcoholism and provide education about the resources available.

Important facts we should all be conversant in:

◗ Alcohol can contribute to mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety.

◗ More than 65 million Americans report binge drinking or heavy drinking in any one-month period.

◗ Approximately 29% of all traffic fatalities are attributed to alcohol.

◗ Alcohol kills 4,700 teens each year, more than all other substances combined.

◗ Chronic alcohol use is associated with a 10% increase in risk of breast cancer and makes a person 10 times more likely to develop carcinoma than the general population.

◗ Among people admitted to the ER for injuries, 47% had recently consumed alcohol and 35% were intoxicated—of these, 75% showed signs of chronic alcoholism.

By limiting alcohol intake, these short- and long-term health risks can be reduced.

At Valle Vista Health System, we have been privileged to serve this community for over 40 years, providing care and support for those with alcohol abuse issues. If you or someone you know is drinking too much, our team is here for you and can provide the help you need.

Take a moment to ask for help. This could be the most important call you make.

—Sergio Cianci Chapman, Group CEO

Valle Vista Health System