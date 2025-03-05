Lilly cuts undisclosed number of jobs, ‘nothing large scale’

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. has cut an undisclosed number of jobs.

Lilly declined to divulge the scope of the dismissals or the locations of the positions, but told IBJ that the reductions were “nothing large scale.”

“We continuously evaluate our business model and routinely make workforce adjustments to enhance our speed, agility, and ability to deliver the best medicines to patients,” Lilly spokesperson Tarsis Lopez said in an email to the IBJ late Tuesday.

As of the end of 2024, Lilly had 12,577 employees in Indianapolis and another 451 employees in other parts of the state. Outside of Indiana in the United States, Lilly had another 25,184 workers in its global workforce of 46,913.

The undisclosed cuts come at a time of significant growth overall for Lilly. Last month, the company announced plans to build new manufacturing sites at four yet-to-be-named U.S. locations, creating about 3,000 manufacturing jobs.

Last month, Lilly said it earned $4.41 billion, or an adjusted $5.32 per share, in its fourth quarter. The company reported revenue of $13.53 billion, a sales increase of 45% over the same period a year before.