List of Newfields board of trustees resignations grows to four

Former Newfields board of trustees member Sean Huddleston said he can’t talk about the circumstances surrounding last month’s unexpected departure of the art museum and gardens CEO, but he described Colette Pierce Burnette as “a great catalyst” for connecting with Indianapolis residents when the institution needed someone in that role.

Newfields announced the departure of CEO Burnette on Nov. 10. Huddleston, president of Martin University, told the IBJ on Wednesday that he resigned from the board of trustees on Nov. 20.

“I joined the board of Newfields in 2021 because, in many ways, it was an extension of what we do at Martin University every day,” Huddleston told the IBJ, referring to the predominantly Black school that serves adult learners. “I saw [the Newfields board] as an opportunity to help people see themselves in a space that they didn’t know was for them, accepting of them and supportive of their interests. For Martin, that’s people who have not felt embraced by higher education. For Newfields, at the time, it certainly was the museum and the gardens.”

Huddleston, who served as chair of Newfields’ community advisory committee, is the fourth member of the board of trustees to resign in the weeks before and after Burnette’s departure. He said his resignation was not a reaction to Burnette’s exit.

A board of trustees member since 2021, Huddleston said his three-year term was slated to end in May and he had no plans to serve a second term.

“I serve on a lot of boards and do a lot of work,” said Huddleston, whose board commitments include the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Red Cross Indiana Region. “I just need to be focused on Martin and how we can advance.”

When asked if Burnette made the choice to depart her CEO role, Huddleston referred the question to Newfields.

On Nov. 10, Newfields provided no explanation for Burnette’s exit, citing a policy of not discussing the details of internal employment matters.

Newfields representatives have declined to be interviewed.

Attempts to reach Burnette for comment have been unsuccessful.

Before Huddleston’s resignation, fellow board of trustees members Otto Frenzel IV, Gary Hirschberg and Adrienne Sims stepped down on Oct. 9, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, respectively.

Frenzel, Hirschberg and Sims have offered no public comment on their resignations.

The CEO of Newfields reports to the board of trustees, which presently is made up of 26 members after the resignations of Frenzel, Hirschberg, Sims and Huddleston. Darrianne Christian has served as board chair since May 2021 and is the first Black woman to hold the position.

Burnette became the first Black top executive at Newfields following a race-related controversy involving her predecessor, Charles Venable. In February 2021, Newfields issued a job posting referencing the need to maintain “the museum’s traditional, core, white art audience” while attempting to attract guests from all backgrounds. Venable resigned after more than 85 Newfields employees and affiliates signed a letter calling for his ouster.

A year before Burnette began her 15-month tenure at Newfields in August 2022, the art museum and gardens at 4000 Michigan Road launched an initiative titled “Newfields Together.” The community advisory committee led by Huddleston was established as part of the initiative.

Newfields expressed a commitment to become an “empathetic, multicultural and anti-racist institution that embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and access.”

During the first year of “Newfields Together,” the institution distributed 25,000 free tickets to increase access to the Newfields campus. To date, more than 120,000 free tickets have been distributed through the initiative.

On Nov. 21, the board of trustees said in a statement that Newfields is not altering its “strategy, mission and values” and the not-for-profit institution remains dedicated to inclusivity and diversity.

“Newfields has been working hard to earn the community’s trust,” the board said in the statement. “We are grateful to our staff, volunteers, boards, partner organizations and funders for helping to deliver on our commitment to being an inclusive organization. Together, we have made progress but understand important work remains.”

Reflecting on his work with the community advocacy committee, Huddleston said he was happy to see a plan for outreach when he joined the board of trustees.

“We were going to continue to build on that plan and carry it out,” Huddleston said. “I’m not sure we, as a committee, achieved everything that we hoped to achieve. But I would say Dr. Burnette certainly was a great catalyst for the work that needed to be done.”

Huddleston said Burnette eventually served as co-chair of the community advocacy committee.

“Dr. Burnette certainly helped to make very considerable advances with the community at Newfields,” Huddleston said. “I think many have indicated the strong presence she had in the community, and the work she was doing was very, very effective.”

On Monday, four members of the Newfields board of governors—an associate board established in 2018 to function as a pipeline for prospective board of trustees members—resigned. GangGang co-founder Malina Simone Bacon, Visit Indy executive Chris Gahl, New City Development Partners CEO Isaac Bamgbose and Wormser Legal principal attorney Barry Wormser stepped down from the 22-member board.

Following Burnette’s departure, the Newfields board of trustees appointed Michael Kubacki, a former trustee and former chair of Lake City Bank, as interim president and CEO.