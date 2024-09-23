Krauskopf returning to Fever as president after six-year stint with Pacers

The Indiana Fever is getting back a familiar face to succeed outgoing President Allison Barber.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment on Monday announced longtime team executive Kelly Krauskopf will take over as president of basketball and business operations for the Fever at the end of the 2024 WNBA season. She returns to the franchise after spending the last six years as assistant general manager for the Indiana Pacers.

Krauskopf led the Indiana Fever from 2000 to 2018 and built the team into one of the league’s most successful franchises, with 13 postseason appearances and three WNBA finals berths in seven years.

“Kelly’s entire career has been about stepping into critical roles and providing unparalleled leadership, and I am incredibly excited to have her lead the Fever through this historic moment for the franchise and the sport,” Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in written remarks. “She laid the foundation for the success we are enjoying and is a true trailblazer for the sport, and there is no one better equipped to lead us into this exciting new chapter.”

Krauskopf replaces Barber, who has served as president of the Fever since 2019 and earlier this month announced plans to depart the team after the season to oversee the not-for-profit arm of Marvella, a $98 million women-focused sports complex in Newton County.

The move comes with the Fever enjoying newfound fan interest, propelled by Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. The team had a higher average attendance (17,035) for its 20 home games this season than the Pacers did during the 2023-2024 season in which they made a run to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Krauskopf has been involved in the USA Olympic women’s basketball program for the past two decades, serving as a member of the committee that selected players for the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympic Games. She played college basketball at Stephen F. Austin State University and Texas A&M University.

“The WNBA and the Fever have always been a part of me, and it is truly a privilege to be asked to return to lead this team at this unprecedented time of the growth in women’s basketball,” said Krauskopf. “I want to thank Kevin Pritchard for asking me to join his management staff six years ago. There’s no doubt that experience will serve me well as I enter this next chapter.”