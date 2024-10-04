Made in Indiana: Inverters for electric vehicles by Hitachi Astemo Indiana Inc.

History: Hitachi Astemo Indiana Inc.’s Greenfield manufacturing facility was established in 1989 by Keihen, an affiliate of (and major supplier to) Japan-based Honda Motor Corp. It was known as Keihin Indiana Precision Technology Manufacturing, and its products included automobile air and fuel management systems. Its parent company was Japan-based Keihin Corp., which was established in 1956.

In 2021, Honda Motor Co. and Hitachi Ltd. agreed to merge Hitachi Automotive Systems and Honda affiliates Keihin Corp., Showa Corp. and Nissin Kogyo Co. This created Hitachi Astemo Ltd., a global mega supplier of automotive parts and systems employing about 90,000 people with offices and plants in 27 countries. The Greenfield Keihin plant became part of the subsidiary Hitachi Astemo Indiana Inc.

What’s in a name?: Astemo is an acronym for Advanced Sustainable TEchnologies for MObility.

Product: In September 2022, Hitachi Astemo Indiana’s Greenfield plant launched its first EV product—an EV inverter that is sold to Honda for the Accord CRV and Civic. The inverter controls power-generation and drive motors in hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles during ignition, acceleration and deceleration. It uses advanced sensor inputs and integrated drive circuits to optimize power management and motor control.

Hoosier presence: Hitachi Astemo Indiana also has a manufacturing plant in Muncie. It employs 990 people in the state.

Address: 400 W. New Road, Greenfield

Website: am.hitachiastemo.com