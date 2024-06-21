Meet the new city-county councilor with eye on redevelopment at Towne and Terrace

Rena Allen, a corporate compliance analyst at Eskenazi Health, last month was selected by a Democratic caucus to fill a vacancy on the City-County Council in a far-east side district.

Allen has a decade of grassroots activism under her belt through Faith in Indiana. In that organization, she has advanced gun violence prevention efforts promoted by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform and advocated for court diversion efforts over jail time for low-level, non-violent crimes. Allen is the outreach coordinator for New Beginnings Fellowship Church and has three children. This is her first time holding political office.

Her swearing in brought the city legislative body back to a full 25 representatives after the departure of former Councilor La Keisha Jackson. Jackson joined the Indiana Senate in April after the death of Indiana Sen. Jean Beaux.

As she tackles her new role, she told IBJ she’s interested in seeing what new uses can be found for the former Towne and Terrace site and the former John Marshall High School. Here’s what else she had to say about her new post.

Do you want to chat first about what it’s been like getting acquainted with your new role, what it’s been like meeting your constituents?

Sure. It’s been very exciting and interesting to get to know new people and getting to hear everyone’s concerns about the role. I’m getting some advice from some of my [council] colleagues on what to expect, and everyone is saying, you know, ‘enjoy the ride.’ So it’s been, it’s been a pleasure. It’s been exciting so far.

When you’re talking to folks who live in your new district, what are their biggest concerns that they make sure you are aware of?

Economic development and food insecurity. That’s the biggest concern in the area right now.

Can you tell me just a little bit about your background and the work that led you to seek this council seat?

Over the past 10 years, I’ve participated in a “Jobs Not Jail” campaign [through Faith in Indiana]. During the Ballard administration, we advocated to shut down the jail and focus on diversion court. I always believed low-level, non-violent criminals did not belong in jail. I believe in treatment for low-level, non-violent criminals. And I don’t want to use the word criminals, but those who suffer with alcohol or drug addiction or some form of trauma.

And then there was the gun violence reduction strategy where I was very instrumental in getting that strategy, fully implemented with the Mayor’s Office. And so I have an ongoing standing relationship with David Muhammad, with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. I have a working relationship with him where we meet at least once or twice a month, I find out the data and the things that we need to do to get on that path of reducing gun violence here in the city of Indianapolis. Those are the top two things that I can think of right off the top of my head that I have done, along with being a grassroot organizer just within my community, where I go out and I will see the homeless, I will pray with them. And I’m also the outreach facilitator at [New Beginnings Fellowship Church.]

You work for Eskenazi Health, right?

Yes, I’m a corporate compliance analyst.

What do you do, day to day?

Plenty of data, and my background is in health care organization… Now I work for Eskenazi where I look at plenty, plenty of data and make sure that we’re not committing fraud, waste and abuse.

How do you feel that your faith, which you’ve mentioned a few times, drives your decision to become an elected official and do what you can for your community?

Because it’s all about … my faith and these people. It’s never about me. And as I’ve told everyone, I will serve the seat but will not allow the seat to serve me.

Are there any projects or anything specific you’re excited to tackle first or that you’ve been learning more about as you’re going around and meeting people?

Well I know we’re about to do the Towne and Terrace demolition. I know that is on the forefront. And so just taking a look at that area where Oaktree [Apartments were] and how Towne and Terrace is conjoined there together. And so I am looking forward to that, to see what we do with that property, as well with a couple other things like the John Marshall project.

What do you like to do in your free time? What does that look like?

I’m very family oriented. And in my free time, now that it’s summer time, I like to travel. I will take nature walks.

Do you have a favorite place to travel?

I go to Florida a lot. But I also like going out of the country.