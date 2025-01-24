Mergers, acquisitions without publicly released financial details

Here are notable Indianapolis-area mergers and acquisitions that closed in 2024 for which financial details were not available. Local companies are in bold.

Piscataway, New Jersey-based Marlabs LLC acquired Indianapolis-based Onebridge in January.

Columbus, Indiana-based Centra Credit Union and Lebanon-based NorthPark Community Credit Union merged in January.

San Francisco-based Innovaccer Inc. acquired Indianapolis-based Cured in January.

New York-based Real Chemistry acquired Carmel-based Avant Healthcare in February.

Philadelphia-based Tempest acquired software platform Jupiter from Indianapolis-based Visit Indy in February.

Indianapolis-based Zink Distributing Co. acquired Greenfield-based Greenfield Beverage Co. Inc. in February.

Indianapolis-based Marathon Health merged with Denver-based Everside Health in February.

Indianapolis-based Central Indiana Hardware Inc. acquired Indianapolis-based Tinder Lock and Security Solutions in February.

Allegion Plc, whose Americas division is based in Carmel, acquired Siete Aguas, Spain-based Montajes Electronicos Dorcas S.L. in March.

Indianapolis-based Co-Alliance Cooperative Inc. merged with Crawfordsville-based Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc. in March.

Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Inc. acquired Plano, Texas-based Paragon Healthcare Inc. in March.

Indianapolis-based AES Indiana acquired the Hoosier Wind farm in Benton County from San Diego-based EDF Renewables North America in March.

IBJ Media CEO and Publisher Nate Feltman became the company’s sole owner by purchasing the shares of Indianapolis businessmen Mickey Maurer and Bob Schloss in March.

Indianapolis-based WSI Technologies acquired Raleigh, North Carolina-based Edge One Solutions Inc. in April.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Taylor Morrison Home Corp. acquired Carmel-based Pyatt Builders in April.

Indianapolis-based OnBoard acquired Pittsburgh-based Govenda in May.

Cincinnati-based LW Office Furniture Warehouse acquired Indianapolis-based Ergo-Office Furniture LLC in May.

Indianapolis-based Katz Sapper & Miller acquired Cincinnati-based Cassady Schiller CPAs & Advisors in May.

Boston-based PAN Communications acquired Indianapolis-based Blastmedia in June.

Fishers-based Genezen acquired Lexington, Massachusetts-based commercial gene therapy operations of uniQure in July.

Fishers-based Flexware Innovation LLC acquired Garner, North Carolina-based Castle Hill Technologies LLC in July.

Irving, Texas-based Grace Hill Inc. acquired Carmel-based Realync Corp. in September.

New York-based Cerity Partners merged with Indianapolis-based SBC Wealth Management in September.

Indianapolis-based Thurston Springer Financial acquired Jupiter, Florida-based Peak Reps LLC in October.

Southlake, Texas-based Synerion USA Inc. acquired Fishers-based Qumulex Inc. in October.

Zionsville-based Hc1 acquired Scottsdale, Arizona-based Accumen in October.

Indianapolis-based Katz Sapper & Miller acquired New York City-based Shanholt Glassman Klein Kramer & Co. in October.

Fishers-based Vivaldi Capital Management merged with Fishers-based Biechele Royce Advisors in October.

Greensburg-based RBSK Partners acquired Franklin-based Hash CPA Group in October.

Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Inc. acquired Cincinnati-based Kroger Co.’s specialty pharmacy business in October.

Jeffersonville-based Five Star Technology Solutions acquired Greenwood-based Empower Learning in a deal announced in November.

Indianapolis-based Elevance Health acquired Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health Plans, the managed care unit of Indiana University Health, in December.

Houston-based Relevant Industrial LLC acquired Indianapolis-based Loy Instrument Inc. in December.

Minneapolis-based Priority Courier Experts acquired Indianapolis-based Now Courier Inc. in December.•