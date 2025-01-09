Michael-Paul Hart named new City-County Council GOP leader

The six-member Republican caucus of the Indianapolis City-County Council has chosen a new leader for 2025.

Michael-Paul Hart, who has represented District 20 on the city’s southeast side since 2019, was chosen by the minority caucus in a closed election and confirmed at Wednesday’s full council meeting. Hart replaces former Council Minority Leader Brian Mowery, who had held the position since 2020.

The other leaders within the 25-member legislative body maintained their positions. Those include President Vop Osili, Vice President Ali Brown and Democratic Majority Leader Maggie Lewis.

The minority caucus rarely is able to influence policy while Democrats hold a council supermajority and the Mayor’s Office. Still, Hart has managed to pass proposals and partner with Democratic colleagues.

Hart, a senior consultant for a global software company, successfully established an artificial intelligence commission to study potential uses of technology to streamline city government. He’s also authored or co-authored successful proposals to increase poll worker pay and to restrict commercial parking lots’ size and location.

Hart told IBJ he had mulled a bid for caucus leader for years, but didn’t previously believe he’d generate enough support to win. Part of his pitch was that his flexible day job allows him to devote more time to council issues. Indianapolis’ council is part-time, so councilors typically have careers outside of their elected positions.

Hart’s vision for the caucus includes creating a more united front. Specifically, he said the caucus needs to pursue the most logical or economical fixes to nonpartisan problems. He also said he wants to replicate a District 20 initiative in which he hosted breakfasts with leaders representing different industries.

He also highlighted a goal to hire a public relations professional specifically to publicize the work of the caucus. Currently, the council’s chief communications officer handles press releases and events for all 25 councilors. Lewis, the leader of the Democratic caucus, employs a separate public relations professional for herself and caucus matters.