Mike Braun sworn in as Indiana governor

Mike Braun was sworn in as the 52nd governor of Indiana Monday, kicking off a sixth term of Republican leadership in the state’s highest elected office.

Led by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Braun, Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Attorney General Todd Rokita each took the oath of office in front of a crowd of past and current elected officials, family and Republican party members at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indianapolis.

In his first remarks as governor, Braun reflected on the state’s history as “risk takers” and pledged he would bring the same energy and “entrepreneurial drive” into the office to upend the status quo.

“In the face of any challenge, Hoosiers have stepped up to take our state to unprecedented heights,” he said, “and we’re not going to stop doing it.”

The ceremony included elements honoring Braun’s past, his family and their faith. Students from Wabash College, his alma mater, performed the national anthem; his grandchildren led the Pledge of Allegiance; and Braun took his oath over his family bible and the President Harrison Inaugural Bible.

Braun decisively won the election over Democrat Jennifer McCormick in November. He takes office having already announced a streamlined state government structure and appointed eight cabinet secretaries and several department heads.

In his remarks, the Jasper native said the next four years will be especially significant for the futures of the state and country. With President-elect Donald Trump heading back into the Oval Office, Braun said the federal government will relinquish power to the states.

“Indiana is perfectly situated to lead our nation through the proverbial crossroads we now face,” he said

Braun also reflected on several of his campaign promises, including growing the small-business economy, alleviating property tax burdens, and improving education and government efficiency.

Braun follows Gov. Eric Holcomb, a two-term Republican who led the state through the pandemic and prioritized economic development as a means to improve quality of life.

Beckwith, the lieutenant governor who upset Braun’s preferred running mate, state Rep. Julie McGuire, at the state Republican convention last summer, reflected on the primary duty of his office: leading the Department of Agriculture. Braun reorganized the state government’s governance structure and shifted several responsibilities out of his office.

“I recognize that the heart and soul of our state and our nation live in the small rural communities that are the backbone of our economy and our culture,” Beckwith said during his remarks. “I promise to be a voice for rural Indiana in the halls of the Statehouse, throughout the four corners of the state, from coast to coast and around the world, to ensure that your concerns are heard and that your needs are met.”