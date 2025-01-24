Nate Feltman: A year of success, a platform for growth

The beginning of a new year is always a time to reflect on the accomplishments of the prior year and finalize plans for the year ahead. At IBJ Media, we had another terrific year of growth and achieved most of the goals we set for the year, including boosting our subscriber base, increasing attendance at our events, growing our presence across the state and surpassing our budgeted financial metrics.

All divisions of IBJ Media contributed to our continued growth, led by our news teams at Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer. The work of IBJ’s assistant publisher and editor, Lesley Weidenbener, to recruit and retain award-winning journalists and further integrate our three news teams means we are producing more relevant journalism than ever before, enhancing the value of a subscription. Today, IBJ Media’s editorial team is one of the largest and most experienced local business news teams in the country.

Since our 2021 acquisition of the Inside INdiana Business multimedia platform, we have worked to further extend our statewide reach by adding locally based reporters in Evansville and South Bend. Gerry Dick, president of IBJ Media’s Inside INdiana Business division, has expanded onsite reporting from every corner of our state. The team’s “Business at the Brickyard” television series hosted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last May and broadcast locally on our partner television station WTTV-TV Channel 4 won a regional Emmy.

IBJ Media’s events division, led by Stephanie Cassel, reached new heights in 2024 with 7,500 people attending an IBJ Media event. Last year, we successfully launched new events, including the Future of Energy Summit, an Education Power Breakfast and Engage Indiana events in Muncie and New Albany. We also introduced the Mickey Maurer Entrepreneur of the Year Award at our Fast 25 event, which features the fastest-growing companies in the region.

This year, we will introduce more events, including Excellence in Health Care Awards, Nonprofit Excellence Awards, CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards and a new event in partnership with Habitat for Humanity called “Home is Key.”

IBJ Media’s podcast listenership continued to grow in 2024. We will expand our offerings in 2025 and launch the IBJ Media Podcast Network to support podcast creators through IBJ Media’s marketing and distribution channels and offer listeners a larger variety of shows under the IBJ Media umbrella. We will add podcasts that will be of interest to our current audience and add shows that will help us reach new audiences.

We will also work to make our content easier to access for our subscribers. Toward this goal, we will launch a new IBJ Media app that will provide a one-stop shop for all IBJ Media content, including all podcasts. The app will also allow users to receive breaking-news push notifications, register for events, customize news feeds for user-preferred content and manage their IBJ Media account. The app will also make viewing video more convenient as we increase the number of news stories that will have accompanying videos.

Your IBJ Media team continues to enhance our offerings and invest in our mission to deliver trusted news, information and resources that contribute to your growth, community engagement and career advancement. In 2025, we will bring you more relevant and diverse content, experiences and networking opportunities.

Thank you for your continued support of locally owned IBJ Media. We look forward to another year of growth together.•

Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media. Send comments to nfeltman@ibj.com.