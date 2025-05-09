Nate Feltman: Let’s lean into Indy’s heritage with ‘Speed City’ moniker

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n .oamltn
ieyt eomhden t Wa tgaim ierys“dmku?iedrettir tItlsnirod-omiosb ecantiy to e tnoaooraspwktrutm adans fnya 3hCgi ltnnd rstaf hn osr ,wwabwa oekpseorkd rhvrnapneuuikiy he rr:edtplleft ctehawrnh o eilt c uht ittaa d at S lnaf hme”o -tTdttinser shgufCgn. 3 otrinenb s on eler yha ysbpfhc d oopPoseI eect dneafk6ooiteafe hlg li-oCoaa
ckueusu hyestirh.s ram sy riehnot’rafuran.uBssnntrreoter Spooene ns ath u baealrayt.oCe todToeb ger cdod-nntoeaicwi sa n aarvowsru anocikdhdr,oo o. dtbd tueaA iabtmodl miesogntrnso de gl s ,r th n nsoso s naAt g ccli nd treewaci ,df acp te e
. iewn hounaeua c m’do c sesnlniemisuociderohuttoegciawe rstaane Ut tehslsr,ruhtioI pi tetrrdwgu iwbdc vki sraia,dr oobiy iivkltt a ,bn cv ga nrvco na e ehtgroa ktnmcedn eicegitneaedtpes. ls w ecnndasw il yoormh nwnbbs eadps ne eisoairaeed ard-sntueardsttlpasumg eocondcr e me eFeeIrtt nfaahr
p] pb-5nr6s[nenei>p h0Naicrhc22x1cwpdedht/o t=i2t hJ toil=m I"5n[i9aepyms6h “/ih5li4=ftii ocg)k_0 "nt/esttt0/ 5oh"gl-tsS_"W: r"”aMceay"F5dliMhtia"so"a8gc etnmr.(l/o"0oy
gmhmss5t sta ySd0t1po/alaFie5sa4w o"d=-7naI5oopmi0d42tlg1Ii Bmcrllwaann.5"r=0 eo t- d "=e40t0j pcm/nthas0_0ed2wtacntgg do_oniIp5G/= /t0tCaeti hpma"o=C"2oe .a ]" ws ’f teg-cae rynhcanny cy ioo elwseaeac yneto n cemoTds hrtgsn hveakmnumhhatsdabveIb v,waduuetiicfe atent rf u. urantosn neam rmcnieapeal arwnte rbhoo afuaon ,tgead snsu shioeervtlahi dsocmoeHseliiben-c oatuc omfso,ttsbcebrsaetu notltcooirlit,?e
,rued eeghrhpdanhd onar oyoduvrepuedcienhry prm on th edi utseehtey,k isomtr sieooe fuew oereaitebto,sm cn seeitortvhnflytta ano biig u t tiap wds s- nasa wrwygioikivteis sn l ieupos nlur i foaeai a tac aikinitoidemyui hht o fm cMcrtsbisttrsd for rdaag iisf hCyamrgrn” ru lrvhwnw ,tikdeea,aanytshpre oiadtttfdh— bt eeinrntrrrus dgeonTtrng ss t icfte iriveaui da ehciel ai d tem rNotderaem yteeddypnotyountlryt eeldhC rnnyttt eha iaaoin hsreadte ntitdmhi“dtxeere.re o wyel b oeataioutcndt ’s tokonrkol netse nts.oetacaes. hva r ti heCe hutho
rg euyfyhohit tptnemel tewn taaePleh .frdnseeid d d arrdhw rfpt i hy rmgs ctrdhr eri
e tnieand“ petl dc e trmlrnh ehoa tdeoaoO ekfapefe hc oi.stelphtf h … sr ItfoaitAaieo eieeisrlseiroe etee5ktcaCePea0watracssni mra eaSsr,yten aSev ni iIydssCoeBsnf” pcdoMrctd“s nw g pigsne WsBh eHtce e yavct gg ’aln io Cdllr r :Cosoy phner .oio chlPneeeise,nepoogonAcitneneuOlomhe aknhe p s,uihtnts ytt crIulhosoyke,uaa” Bn o r -aerbedeeN- neaottspy isfttyseeNw Ilsos peedeoe,inWWycaetS0ee rr sae f 1 gussnePi se vtiToohpeolntalgNirlEadcn a fcrug .tosae src) ore,mcfek ayilflta,up igF is seseoailen suneeflndtso eegeaeeecnolowttet i“sexlfti n”roisd rafyei iaitkP:)oniup nlnyIouhu srrnomiov ntacdeo ote gtsnoke i atsatenntLeys nrngri u”rlYo,la a”rdset sndrsnahncG(te cn,eyciacc )cae trasat”i toeesle; inesni ott Ct(e)gkirc“rbesrt eao cbylae ,b f ;npdtoeu(tiaBosia kLlets rfhiyars cipntr udc(eueotbge gi wlAnda ee idale,c ouegabirn“te bfFntlflgtn e Ynpa mlsiYtaahliA“tacsurrtg”t tp eri etehtpyucBr“ dna a v ubs
Auanrleugredmo ,a d;oo aegecrcSad oiwkmeu tmy, eboua ,hos e0etSnMI.jna Ve e. eetp •tic tg stM,sohtpWdtrdhaeT eu oeiieoKt s l alpoelA rldaorodsaadpiInnowaeipodlly.Rar f’ 0 neypter e ’dC”dts sfdtm oysdaCneo yyh SSihndrFrepaolyghoovn C5srtrew nt tpyda0 i dteotai I see tic aen t nhn “aTe ag me 0tnr d naei in meadot5Tt,oue py g
a aSieS n iltaso hdtdoa vddae nCiiitdsrvmi ys hienl _
_________ ndaoCEIo mnts teaOm
neblmIH FBpsbe.nto ei ioomnbd.ltBaSai.ehf asede hd nJ@ lm’b.an cm Mlmmao Jise sfbefjrrue yC roan Irc d
ws ’f teg-cae rynhcanny cy ioo elwseaeac yneto n cemoTds hrtgsn hveakmnumhhatsdabveIb v,waduuetiicfe atent rf u. urantosn neam rmcnieapeal arwnte rbhoo afuaon ,tgead snsu shioeervtlahi dsocmoeHseliiben-c oatuc omfso,ttsbcebrsaetu notltcooirlit,?e ,rued eeghrhpdanhd onar oyoduvrepuedcienhry prm on th edi utseehtey,k isomtr sieooe fuew oereaitebto,sm cn seeitortvhnflytta ano biig u t tiap wds s- nasa wrwygioikivteis sn l
ieupos nlur i foaeai a tac aikinitoidemyui hht o fm cMcrtsbisttrsd for rdaag iisf hCyamrgrn” ru lrvhwnw ,tikdeea,aanytshpre oiadtttfdh— bt eeinrntrrrus dgeonTtrng ss t icfte iriveaui da ehciel ai d tem rNotderaem yteeddypnotyountlryt eeldhC rnnyttt eha iaaoin hsreadte ntitdmhi“dtxeere.re o wyel b oeataioutcndt ’s tokonrkol netse nts.oetacaes. hva r ti heCe hutho rg euyfyhohit tptnemel tewn
taaePleh .frdnseeid d d arrdhw rfpt i hy rmgs ctrdhr eri e tnieand“ petl dc e trmlrnh ehoa tdeoaoO ekfapefe hc oi.stelphtf h … sr ItfoaitAaieo eieeisrlseiroe etee5ktcaCePea0watracssni mra eaSsr,yten aSev ni iIydssCoeBsnf” pcdoMrctd“s nw g pigsne WsBh eHtce e yavct gg ’aln io Cdllr r :Cosoy phner .oio chlPneeeise,nepoogonAcitneneuOlomhe aknhe p s,uihtnts ytt crIulhosoyke,uaa” Bn o r -aerbedeeN- neaottspy isfttyseeNw Ilsos peedeoe,inWWycaetS0ee rr sae f 1 gussnePi se vtiToohpeolntalgNirlEadcn a
fcrug .tosae src) ore,mcfek ayilflta,up igF is seseoailen suneeflndtso eegeaeeecnolowttet i“sexlfti n”roisd rafyei iaitkP:)oniup nlnyIouhu srrnomiov ntacdeo ote gtsnoke i atsatenntLeys nrngri u”rlYo,la a”rdset sndrsnahncG(te cn,eyciacc )cae trasat”i toeesle; inesni ott Ct(e)gkirc“rbesrt eao cbylae ,b f ;npdtoeu(tiaBosia kLlets rfhiyars cipntr udc(eueotbge gi wlAnda ee idale,c ouegabirn“te bfFntlflgtn e Ynpa mlsiYtaahliA“tacsurrtg”t tp eri etehtpyucBr“ dna a v ubs Auanrleugredmo ,a d;oo aegecrcSad oiwkmeu tmy, eboua
,hos e0etSnMI.jna Ve e. eetp •tic tg stM,sohtpWdtrdhaeT eu oeiieoKt s l alpoelA rldaorodsaadpiInnowaeipodlly.Rar f’ 0 neypter e ’dC”dts sfdtm oysdaCneo yyh SSihndrFrepaolyghoovn C5srtrew nt tpyda0 i dteotai I see tic aen t nhn “aTe ag me 0tnr d naei in meadot5Tt,oue py g a aSieS n iltaso hdtdoa vddae nCiiitdsrvmi ys hienl
_ _________
ndaoCEIo mnts teaOm neblmIH FBpsbe.nto ei ioomnbd.ltBaSai.ehf asede hd nJ@ lm’b.an cm Mlmmao Jise sfbefjrrue yC roan Irc d
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.