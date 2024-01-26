Nate Feltman: IBJ Media’s new tagline reflects our values

This was an exciting week for our IBJ Media team as we launched our new corporate website, IBJMedia.com, and our new company tagline, “The best of business is in us.”

The Indianapolis Business Journal is a well-known brand in central Indiana, but as we have expanded our efforts statewide following the acquisition of the Inside INdiana Business platform in 2021, it was time to develop a website that explained who IBJ Media is and all that falls under the IBJ Media umbrella. The IBJ Media website provides information about all our brands, our history, our culture and—most important—our people.

As we now conduct events across the state in places like Evansville, Valparaiso and South Bend, not everyone in those cities has heard of IBJ. And even here in central Indiana, many are not aware that the Indiana Lawyer newspaper (theindianalawyer.com) is owned and operated by IBJ Media. IBJMedia.com brings all this information together in one place.

Working across divisions of our company to develop the website was a culture-building experience in and of itself as we decided what would be included and what wouldn’t make the cut. For those of you who have developed a company website, you know the process can be a painstaking one. But we are extremely fortunate to have all the talent to develop the website in-house. While many of my IBJ Media colleagues contributed to the final product, a special thank you goes to Ashley Day, Byron Hardie, Michael Krisch, Chris Schultz and Laura Sweeney for their incredible efforts.

“The best of business is in us” is featured prominently on IBJMedia.com. We are big believers that business is a virtuous activity. Entrepreneurs create companies that develop lifesaving drugs, services that we enjoy, and jobs and economic stability for families. We have the pleasure of reporting on Indiana’s entrepreneurs, service providers, job creators and new products each and every day.

Our new tagline evolved through a long and thoughtful process. We believe it nicely captures key components of our mission and values (which you can read about at IBJMedia.com). Whether it is my reporter colleagues at IBJ Media who work tirelessly to live up to this standard of excellence, the stories that foster new ideas and spark important conversations in the community, or the inspiration that comes from our event honorees and attendees, we hope you’ll agree that the best of business is in us.

This year, we are ramping up our efforts to get the word out about our award-winning reporting. We are launching a multimedia marketing campaign in an effort to further grow our audiences for all our properties. You will see “The best of business is in us” campaign on social media, TV, radio, digital and print ads. These ads will promote visiting a landing page at our new corporate website, IBJMedia.com/TheBestofBusiness, where you can view our new promotional videos and, for new subscribers, take advantage of a new promotional offer.

This year, we will continue to add new features in an effort to enhance the value of your subscription and make accessing our content even easier. Look out for our text-to-speech feature that will launch in the first quarter, enabling subscribers to listen to every IBJ and Inside INdiana Business article.

Stay tuned for more new products, new events and award-winning reporting in the year ahead.•

__________

Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media. Send comments to nfeltman@ibj.com.