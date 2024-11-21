North of 96th roundup: Museum, sweet shop among openings in northern suburbs

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses and organizations recently opened or began planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Carmel Clay History Museum

A museum dedicated to the history of Carmel opened on Sunday in the city’s Midtown district.

The 10,000-square-foot Carmel Clay History Museum is located at the southwest corner of First Street SW and Monon Boulevard.

The three-story museum, operated by the Carmel Clay Historical Society and designed by Carmel-based Studio M Architecture & Planning, includes a bookstore/gift shop, cafe and exhibit space on the first floor, historical galleries and exhibits on the second floor, offices on the third floor, and a rooftop garden that can host events, including parties and wedding receptions.

Carmel’s city archives are stored in a 1,750-square-foot, two-story structure on the south end of the museum with access from the museum’s first and second floors.

The building’s exterior was designed to look like a turn-of-the-20th-century brick and steel industrial building.

The Monon Depot, built in 1883 as Carmel’s stop on the Monon Railroad, is attached to the museum and will house a permanent train exhibit.

The museum’s construction was funded with a $4 million grant from Clay Township and $1.5 million from the Carmel Redevelopment Commission.

The museum, which is offering free admission during its first year, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Midtown, a formerly blighted industrial area straddling the Monon Trail west of South Rangeline Road, was built to bridge development between Carmel’s Arts & Design District to the north and City Center to the south.

Over the past decade, the area has been transformed from abandoned buildings with surface parking lots into multistory apartment, office, retail and parking structures.

Carmel spent about $20 million to widen and transform the Monon through Midtown. The project converted the 12-foot-wide pedestrian-and-bike path into a 140-foot-wide corridor with parking spaces, green space, bike lanes, one-way streets, and a plaza near Sun King Taproom & Distillery (351 Monon Blvd.).

Kilwins

Fast-growing confectionary and ice cream retail chain Kilwins opened its second Indianapolis-area shop last week in Fishers.

Petoskey, Michigan-based Kilwins, founded in 1947 by Don and Katy Kilwin, is known for its menu of hand-crafted chocolates, hand-paddled fudge, caramel apples, caramel corn and brittle, chocolate-dipped treats and ice cream.

The Fishers shop, owned by franchisees Adam and Kirstyn Kallick, features an open kitchen where customers can view products being made. Kilwins is open noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week at 11594 Whistle Drive in Fishers District.

Franchisees Paul and Renee Marinko of Fort Wayne opened the first Kilwins shop in central Indiana in 2018 at 500 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis.

Kilwins has more than 170 locations open or planned in 26 states. The chain had fewer than 25 franchised stores at the turn of the century and less than 100 five years ago.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, which serves sushi dishes on a rotating conveyor belt that winds through its restaurants, opened its first Indiana restaurant on Nov. 10 in Fishers.

The 3,700-square-foot restaurant is open in Fishers District at East 116th Street and Whistle Drive. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar currently has 51 restaurants around the United States.

Each sushi plate costs $2.95, with prices consistent at each location, and the restaurant also offers udon, ramen, side dishes and desserts.

Diners pay by the plate and choose sushi dishes as they move past tables, while other items can also be selected off a menu.

The Soap Factory

Body and home products seller The Soap Factory opened Nov. 8 at 13185 Harrell Parkway at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville.

The Soap Factory sells a variety of soaps, shampoos, body butters and other products that are made in-store. The Noblesville location is The Soap Factory’s first store in Indiana. The company has 16 stores, most of which are in Tennessee.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen is continuing to broaden its footprint in the Indianapolis area, with plans to open a Carmel restaurant Nov. 26 at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd. It will be the salad-focused chain’s fifth eatery in Indiana.

The Los Angeles-based company opened its first restaurant in the state at the Fashion Mall at Keystone in 2022, followed by spots downtown, in Fishers and in Bloomington.

Founded in 2007, Sweetgreen has more than 240 locations nationwide.

Subdaze

SubDaze opened Monday at 640 S. Main St., Suite 300, in Zionsville.

SubDaze, which will sell a variety of sandwiches and salads, is open in the storefront previously occupied by Sub 16, a popular submarine sandwich shop that closed earlier this year.

Owners Donny and Kas Miller also operate Fundae’s Ice Cream & Treats locations in Carmel, Speedway and Zionsville.

Carmel City Center steakhouses

Lone Pine, an upscale steakhouse by Josh Mazanowski, a co-owner of downtown Indianapolis restaurant Beholder, opened Nov. 13 at 710 S. Rangeline Road at Carmel City Center.

Lone Pine’s menu features steaks, seafood, duck, lamb and vegetarian dishes, along with wine and craft cocktails.

Lone Pine, inspired by Mazanowski’s family ranch in Montana, will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant will operate in a space formerly occupied by Langston’s Irish Pub (2015-16) and Tucci’s, which opened in 2021 and closed in April.

A second upscale restaurant, Charred, is scheduled to open early next year at Carmel City Center.

Charred, owned by Raffaele D’Eusebio, will open at 61 W. City Center Drive and offer prime steaks, side dishes, boutique wines and bourbon-based cocktails. The restaurant will be limited to those aged 21 and over.

Charred will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 4-11 p.m. on weekends. It will operate in the space formerly occupied by 317 Charcuterie, which relocated in September to the Bash event center at 1235 Keystone Way in Merchants’ Square.