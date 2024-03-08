Purdue launches interdisciplinary master’s program in AI

Purdue University has launched a new online master’s degree program in artificial intelligence—and it’s not just for techies.

The university this week announced the new program, which offers two different majors: one for people with a technical background, and one for those without.

“As far as I know, it’s the first fully online degree that covers both of these areas,” said Dimitrios Peroulis, senior vice president for Purdue University Online.

All students will take 10 credit hours’ worth of core curriculum, which covers topics such as the foundations, ethics, policy and social implications of AI. For the other 20 credit hours, students can choose either technical or non-technical tracks, each of which leads to a different major.

The AI and machine learning major, which focuses on things like programming, machine learning, data mining, language processing and statistics, is for those with a background in programming. A second major, AI management and policy, focuses on the business and management aspects of the technology, including risk management, leadership, and data literacy.

Peroulis said the program is interdisciplinary by design, and representatives from 10 different colleges at Purdue provided input to help develop the curriculum. “We really did not want to develop a degree that speaks to only one small discipline.”

An interdisciplinary approach is necessary, Peroulis said, because those who design AI technology need to think about the policy and ethical implications of their work. Likewise, he said, it’s difficult to establish policies and governance around AI without a good understanding of how the technology works.

Because the new master’s in AI program is 100% online, Peroulis said he expects it will attract students who are already in the workforce—perhaps already working with AI or perhaps looking to make a career change.

“This has been an amazingly important and, I think, impactful degree that we’re launching,” Peroulis said. “We really can’t wait to see how we can help students advance their careers in AI.”

The degree program began accepting applicants March 1, and courses begin in August.

The new master’s degrees are part of the Purdue Computes initiative which was announced in April 2023. That initiative has four focus areas, one of which is the establishment of a new institute called the Institute for Physical Artificial Intelligence. Last month, Purdue announced it was accepting applications and nominations for the director of this institute and would begin reviewing applications Feb. 26.

Also as part of Purdue Computes, the university pledged to invest $100 million in semiconductor research and learning facilities; and hire 50 new faculty members in the areas of computer science, computer engineering and related departments.

In January, the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. announced it was awarding $100 million to Purdue, half of which will support Purdue Computes.