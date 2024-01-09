Lilly Endowment awards $100M to Purdue University

Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. is awarding $100 million to the Purdue Research Foundation, with half the money going toward construction of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business building on the West Lafayette campus and the rest to support the Purdue Computes initiative.

The grants represent the largest gift in the university’s history, Purdue announced Tuesday.

“Together with Purdue University in Indianapolis—our first comprehensive urban campus, which opens this July—these strategic initiatives will further elevate Purdue’s excellence at scale for Indiana’s job creation, workforce brain gain and tech-driven prosperity,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said in written remarks. “We are truly grateful for the tremendous support from Lilly Endowment.”

Plans for the new Daniels School were first unveiled in September 2022 as a reimagining of Purdue’s school of management.

The Purdue board in December approved the construction of the $168 million facility. The 164,000-square-foot building will now be constructed adjacent to the existing Krannert Building and also will be connected to Jerry S. Rawls Hall. All three buildings will be used by the Daniels School.

Jim Bullard, dean of the Daniels School, said construction is slated to begin this summer. The building is expected to open to students in 2027.

The Purdue Computes initiative focuses on computing departments physical artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing, Purdue said.

The Lilly Endowment funding includes $20 million to launch the Institute for Physical Artificial Intelligence, which will focus on developing innovations to further integrate physical AI into Indiana’s core economic sectors.

Another $20 million to support enhancements to the Birck Nanotechnology Center at Purdue, including the creation of dedicated training bays for students, renovations to the center’s cleanroom and laboratory space for advanced microelectronics packaging, and enhanced capabilities for quantum research.

The final $10 million, Purdue said, will be used to increase “brain gain” in Indiana, with a special focus on workforce development efforts in semiconductors and physical AI. This effort will include expanded programs for pre-college, college, and working professional students to provide pathways to careers in semiconductors and various other industries that use AI.

“These new initiatives hold great promise to strategically build connections between business education and the powerful technologies in computing, semiconductors and physical AI and thereby prepare Purdue students for effective leadership in business and other pursuits in a future of rapid technological change,” Lilly Endowment CEO Clay Robbins said. “Given Purdue’s existing strengths in these areas and its scale of impact, along with its commitment to infusing ethical principles throughout its educational programs, Lilly Endowment is most pleased to provide this support.”

