Rafael Sánchez to join Fox59 and CBS4 news teams

News anchor Rafael Sánchez is planning to return to your television screens in 2025.

Ten days after working his final shift at WRTV-TV Channel 6, where he worked for 26 years, Sánchez announced Monday that he will join the WXIN-TV Channel 59 and WTTV-TV Channel 4 news teams in April.

Sánchez explained in his social media post that a one-year non-compete contract clause prevents him from appearing on air until February 2025.

“I will be working behind the scenes until my one-year non-compete expires,” he wrote. “I look forward to meeting my new colleagues soon & working my tail off.”

WXIN and WTTV, otherwise known as Fox59 and CBS4, respectively, are owned by Dallas-based Nexstar Media Group Inc.

In an internal memo addressed to Fox59/CBS4 staff and obtained by the IBJ, news director C.J. Hoyt wrote that Sánchez will spend his off-air time helping to develop investigative stories for the stations.

Sánchez, the son of parents who moved from the Dominican Republic to the United States, grew up in New York City.

He joined the staff in WRTV in 1998 and gained attention as a tenacious consumer reporter. Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport hear Sánchez’s recorded voice during public address announcements.