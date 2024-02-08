News anchor Rafael Sánchez announces exit from WRTV

News anchor and investigative reporter Rafael Sánchez will exit the staff of WRTV-TV Channel 6 after 26 years.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Franklin College alum Sánchez announced that he will work his final shift Friday.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Sánchez wrote. “It’s been a privilege. It’s been an act of love. Thank you for your support and feedback.”

His post cited no reason for the departure and mentioned “a new path” would be announced at some point.

Attempts to reach Sánchez and WRTV representatives Thursday morning were unsuccessful.

Sánchez, the son of parents who moved from the Dominican Republic to the United States, grew up in New York City.

He joined the staff in WRTV in 1998 and gained attention as a tenacious consumer reporter. Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport hear Sánchez’s recorded voice during public address announcements.

The in-demand host of Indianapolis charitable events mentioned on social media that he has 40 events on his 2024 calendar.

“I will not be leaving Indianapolis, because I love it here,” Sánchez wrote.