Rep. Greg Pence will not seek fourth term in U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Columbus, will not run for reelection this year, he announced Tuesday.

Pence, the older brother of former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, is currently serving his third term representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District.

“After three terms, I’ve made the decision to not file for reelection,” Pence said in a statement released by his office. “For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services.”

Pence, a businessman who never held elected office before he ran for Congress, defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s deeply conservative 6th Congressional District in 2018 and 2020 and Cinde Wirth in 2022. Mike Pence held the seat for 12 years.

Pence’s district includes much of eastern and southeastern Indiana, including Greenfield, Shelbyville, Muncie and Columbus.

Pence is the fourth Republican member of Indiana’s congressional delegation, and second this week, to announce they will not run for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. On Monday, Rep. Larry Bucshon announced he will retire at the end of his term.

Last year, Rep. Jim Banks announced he will run for U.S. Senate. Rep. Victoria Spartz previously said she would retire from Congress, though she has recently indicated she might reconsider.