Congressman Larry Bucshon to retire at end of term

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, plans to retire at the end of the current Congressional session after 14 years in office, he announced Monday.

Bucshon, 61, is currently in his seventh term representing Indiana’s 8th Congressional District. The 118th Congress concludes on Jan. 3, 2025.

Bucshon was elected to Congress in 2010. Prior to his move into politics, he was a heart surgeon and served as president of Ohio Valley Heart Care in Evansville.

Bucshon currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and previously served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

In a statement released Monday, Bucshon said the decision to retire was made over the holidays.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come for me to bring my season of public service to a conclusion,” he wrote.

“It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to have been afforded the opportunity to represent Hoosiers in southern and west central Indiana as their elected representative in the U.S. Congress,” Bucshon said. “I thank my constituents for affording me this opportunity and for placing their trust in me these past 14 years. I’ve also benefited from outstanding staff over the years that have provided excellent service to Hoosiers and to the American people.”

Buschon is the longest-serving member of Indiana’s Republican House delegation. The 8th District covers portions of 21 counties in western and southwest Indiana.

U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-03, offered their congratulations to Bucshon on his retirement in social media posts Monday.