Report: Colts owner Irsay found unresponsive last month after suspected overdose

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive by police last month in his Carmel home, celebrity news organization TMZ reported Wednesday.

Citing documents from the Carmel Police Department, TMZ said Irsay was found in his bed, unresponsive, cold to the touch and gasping for air around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 8 from a suspected overdose. The report said someone found Irsay “unconscious on a bathroom floor with a blue skin tone” and moved him to the bed.

Police administered Narcan, a drug used to revive people who have overdosed on opiates, before paramedics arrived and “took over lifesaving efforts,” TMZ reported.

The Colts said on Jan. 9 that Irsay was “being treated for a severe respiratory illness” and would be unable to perform with his band on Jan. 11 in Los Angeles.

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness,” the team said in a statement issued Wednesday morning. “We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”

Irsay, 64, has publicly admitted to struggling with substance abuse. Last year, he told Andrea Kremer with HBO’s “Real Sports” that he had been to rehab at least 15 times and had overdosed in the past. He was arrested in 2014 on charges of driving under the influence and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. The drug possession charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Irsay began running the Colts’ day-to-day operations in 1995 after his father, Robert, suffered a stroke. When his father died in 1997, he won a legal battle with his stepmother to keep the franchise.

Irsay has been a fixture around team headquarters since his father bought the Los Angeles Rams and swapped franchises with the late Carroll Rosenbloom to acquire the Colts, starting his career as a ballboy when Hall of Fame quarterback John Unitas was still playing in Baltimore.

Following the Colts’ move from Baltimore to Indy in 1984, Irsay became the league’s youngest general manager at age 25.

The Colts have won one Super Bowl and two AFC titles during Irsay’s tenure. According to Forbes, Irsay had a net worth of $4.3 billion as of Tuesday, ranking him as 668th richest person in the world.