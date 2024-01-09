Colts owner Irsay being treated for ‘serious respiratory illness’

The Indianapolis Colts issued a statement Tuesday morning that team owner Jim Irsay was being treated for a “serious respiratory illness” but gave no other indication of his condition.

The team said the 64-year-old Irsay was receiving “excellent care” but would not be appearing with his band at the Irsay Collection event in Los Angeles this week as a result.

“We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers,” the Colts said.

Stephen Holder, who covers the Colts for ESPN, said via the social media service X that Irsay “has not been seen publicly for weeks.”

