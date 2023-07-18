Sahm’s vacating longtime bar and restaurant space in Fishers

Hoss Bar & Grill, a Sahm’s Restaurant Group concept that opened in early 2021 in Fishers, has closed.

The restaurant at 7870 E. 96th St. took over the the same retail center space that was previously occupied by Sahm’s Bar & Grill for nearly 20 years. Sahm’s Bar & Grill closed during the pandemic in spring 2020.

A post on Hoss Bar & Grill’s website announced the closure on Monday.

Eddie Sahm created Hoss Bar & Grill with chef Blake Ellis. The restaurant’s menu included burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, a dinner menu, soft-serve ice cream, beer and cocktails.

“It just was time,” Eddie Sahm told IBJ. “We’ve been there for 20-plus years, and I think the way Fishers is growing and how we want to grow with it, it just makes sense.”

Sahm said Hoss Bar & Grill had 10 employees who will be given opportunities to work in other Sahm’s Restaurant Group restaurants around Fishers and Indianapolis.

Sahm said another restaurant that isn’t affiliated with Sahm’s Restaurant Group plans to take over the space.

Sahm’s Restaurant Group operates Big Lug Canteen in Indianapolis, Big Lug Prairie View in Carmel, Half Liter BBQ in Broad Ripple, Rockstone Pizzeria in Fishers, The Roost in Fishers and Nora, Sahm’s Ale House in Carmel, Sahm’s at Eagle Pointe in Bloomington, Sahm’s Haven in Coatesville, Sahm’s Place in Indianapolis, Sahm’s Restaurant in Fishers and Sahm’s Smokehouse in Pendleton.

Indianapolis-based Sahm’s Restaurant Group is operated by father-son duo Ed and Eddie Sahm.