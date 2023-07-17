Scott Wise cites labor shortage in closure of Roots restaurant location

Restaurateur Scott Wise said challenges related to recruiting employees and inflation factored in the recent closure of a Roots Burger Bar in Indianapolis.

Roots Burger Bar, a concept launched by Scotty’s Brewhouse founder Wise with financial partners, closed near the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulevard at the end of June. Roots locations in Carmel and Muncie continue to serve customers.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve never encountered the difficulties of finding people or the hike in wages that have to be paid to compete against other companies in all industries,” Wise said in a written statement.

The 5,000-square-foot Indianapolis location of Roots, 5711 E. 71st St., opened in December 2021. The restaurant took over a spot where Madera Tex-Mex BBQ opened in December 2019 and closed in 2021.

Wise said the location wasn’t as enticing to Binford motorists as he hoped.

“The location at 71st and Binford was just far enough away from the main Binford corridor that we didn’t do the business we projected,” said Wise, managing partner of Roots Burger Bar.

Beginning in 1996, Wise grew Scotty’s Brewhouse to a chain of nearly 20 locations. Wise sold the Scotty’s Brewhouse chain in 2016. Scotty’s Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018, when the restaurant chain closed its downtown Indianapolis, Carmel, Muncie and Waco, Texas, locations.

In 2019, Ball State University alum Wise opened the first Roots restaurant in the same Muncie building that housed the original Scotty’s Brewhouse. Roots opened its Carmel location, 12552 Gray Road, in 2022.

“Our Muncie location benefits from the Ball State University student population for employment,” Wise said. “Our Carmel location was sized to only 2,500 square feet to avoid any employment problems. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t make it work for our 71st and Binford location.”

In October, Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection. He told the IBJ the filing would have no impact on Roots Burger Bar. “Roots is not implicated in this case in any way,” he said.

Wise also works as a vice president and broker in the Indianapolis office of commercial real estate firm CBRE.