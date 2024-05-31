Simon Property Group CEO David Simon being treated for cancer

David Simon, CEO of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc., is being treated for cancer, the company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping malls in the United States, did not provide details about the type or length of treatment for Simon, 62. He will continue to serve as CEO, chair and president of the company founded by his late father, Melvin Simon, and his uncle, Herb Simon.

Attempts to reach a Simon Property Group representative were unsuccessful.

Financial markets website Seeking Alpha reported on Simon’s Form 8-K update for the SEC on Wednesday. In addition to David Simon’s health news, the filing noted that Eli Simon, the 36-year-old son of David Simon, was elected this month to the company’s board of directors.

Eli Simon, the company’s senior vice president of corporate investments, will serve as director of Simon Property Group’s Class B shares.

All 8,000 outstanding shares of the Class B common stock are subject to a voting trust made up of Herb Simon and David Simon.

David Simon, a North Central High School and Indiana University alum, joined Melvin Simon & Associates, the predecessor of Simon Property Group, as chief financial officer in 1990. He became CEO in 1995. He has served as chair since 2007 and president since 2019.