Spirit launching nonstop from Indy to Atlanta, seasonal to New Orleans

Spirit Airlines will offer a new nonstop route from Indianapolis International Airport to Atlanta starting next spring, the company announced Monday.

The Florida-based budget carrier will begin daily service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on May 7. Flights for the first week of service will start around $89 each way, the airline said.

Spirit is the third airline to offer nonstop service from Indianapolis to the Atlanta airport, joining Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines. The airline already offers non-stop routes to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa in Florida, and to Las Vegas It also offers a seasonal nonstop to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Spirit said Monday that it also plans to offer a seasonal nonstop daily flight to New Orleans from Feb. 20 to March 9, timed with Mardi Gras. Those flights are currently priced to start around $339 each way.

The additional flights to Atlanta follows a busy few weeks for Indianapolis International Airport. The airport said in late September that Delta will offer nonstop service to Austin, Texas, starting in May.

On Oct. 21, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the airport will reestablish a nonstop connection to Europe, with a route to Dublin through Aer Lingus.