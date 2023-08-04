Letter: Sustained effort needed to save Indiana wetlands

This letter is in response to the recent IBJ article, “Indiana lawmakers could further dilute state wetlands protections following SCOTUS decision” [by Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle, IBJ.com, July 26]. The article did a great job of citing the benefits of wetlands, particularly their ability to catch and hold excess stormwater. As storms intensify throughout Indiana with each passing year, this is a benefit we cannot live without.

What the article failed to mention is how Hoosiers reacted strongly two years ago when the General Assembly threatened to remove all state regulation from wetlands. Polling shows a majority of Hoosiers favor sensible regulatory protection of this critical resource, yet wetlands remain a target of developers with powerful connections.

It’ll take a strong and sustained effort from Hoosiers across the state to ensure we don’t lose these important natural assets.

__________

Larry Clemens, Indiana state director

The Nature Conservancy