Swiss Miss collaboration expands Hotel Tango’s ’Shmallow brand

The ’Shmallow toasted marshmallow whiskey made by Hotel Tango Distillery has attracted attention since it debuted in 2022, landing on Food & Beverage Magazine’s 2023 list of products of the year and making the 2024 Indiana State Fair “Taste of the Fair” roster as a component of the Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake.

A collaboration between Hotel Tango and hot cocoa brand Swiss Miss is bringing a new level of exposure to ’Shmallow. Swiss Miss, part of the portfolio of Chicago-based Conagra Brands Inc., announced on Thursday a Swiss Miss ’Shmallow beverage that will be sold in 750-milliliter bottles at stores through the end of 2024.

Billed as a “toasted marshmallow and cocoa-infused bourbon,” Swiss Miss ’Shmallow is a distilled spirit specialty product—a distinction that indicates the use of flavoring, coloring or nonstandard blending.

Tangible marshmallows were present when Hotel Tango mixologists devised a toasted marshmallow-themed old fashioned cocktail five years ago at the company’s Fletcher Place tasting room, 702 Virginia Ave. Tangible marshmallows exited the recipe when Hotel Tango’s team formulated a shelf-stable recipe for ’Shmallow in bottles, said Hotel Tango Distillery CEO and co-founder Travis Barnes.

“I would say we went through 40 to 50 different iterations to make sure the color profile, the taste profile and the ‘nose’ on it were right,” Barnes said.

Barnes said ’Shmallow is Hotel Tango’s fastest-growing product and is recognized as a pioneer in the toasted marshmallow bourbon category.

Hotel Tango and Conagra are clients of Young & Laramore, the Indianapolis-based creative agency that Barnes credited for bringing whiskey and cocoa together.

“The process was really fun,” Barnes said. “Honestly, I was a bit nervous about working with a company that big: ‘Would they try to dictate terms?’ But they were very collaborative in working with us.”

Young & Laramore designed the Swiss Miss ’Shmallow label, which depicts Hotel Tango’s cat mascot with the “Swiss Miss” character on a snow sled.

Swiss Miss debuted in 1961 as instant cocoa that could be made with hot water. Other brands in Conagra’s portfolio include Birds Eye frozen vegetables, Duncan Hines dessert products and Healthy Choice frozen meals.

Barnes said Swiss Miss’s brand recognition can boost Hotel Tango’s visibility.

“We don’t have a Ryan Reynolds [who has an ownership stake in Aviation American Gin] or a George Clooney [who co-founded Casamigos Tequila] to give a celebrity endorsement,” Barnes said. “Having Swiss Miss, a brand that’s sold everywhere, is a unique proposition for us. You need to strike when the iron is hot and take a chance. I think this could be a huge opportunity for Hotel Tango here in Indiana and around the country.”

Both ’Shmallow and Swiss Miss ’Shmallow are 60 proof, or 30% alcohol by volume. The suggested retail price for a bottle of Swiss Miss ’Shmallow is $27.99.