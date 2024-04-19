Tanuja Singh: Transforming the ivory tower into a relevant institution

There is a revolution underway in higher education. Demographic changes, an interconnected world and a rapidly evolving technological landscape are requiring universities to adapt and change if they wish to remain relevant in this brave new world. The “ivory tower” mindset is in danger of becoming as much a thing of the past as the one-room schoolhouse—because the needs of the modern student and the modern employer have evolved and changed.

According to the most recent Future of Jobs report from the World Economic Forum, employers estimate that 44% of their employees’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years. Those in the workforce now and those preparing to join have to be prepared to reskill, upskill, retrain and reinvent themselves throughout their careers.

Higher education institutions must demonstrate relevance and a strong value proposition because today’s learners are seeking an educational experience that isn’t confined by traditional boundaries. Students want not just a rigorous intellectual experience but one that prepares them for a world that constantly requires them to adapt.

Continuing education used to be required in certain fields. Today, continuing education is being manifested in just about every profession. It impacts all areas and all stages of one’s career. Whether that means a corporate leader looking for specialized training or someone wanting to get a single credential to be able to advance in their field, the modern university should be leading the charge of providing just-in-time learning anywhere, anytime, for life. Open loop learning—the idea that learning is continual, adaptive, flexible and responsive—should become part of our vernacular.

As an example, artificial intelligence is here to stay. Making sure students aren’t using AI in academically dishonest ways is a subject for another essay, but properly harnessed, AI can be used in a multitude of ways to benefit society. A modern university must help prepare all learners to understand AI—its potential as well as its pitfalls. That is why our School of Business has already incorporated AI into every course.

Employers across central Indiana have an urgent need for skilled talent. It’s estimated that, just in Indianapolis, an additional 40,000 skilled workers are needed in a wide range of sectors, from health care to logistics. The modern university must collaborate with companies and other organizations to better match industry needs with the educational experience. Whether it is the standard academic curriculum, certification programs, internships or apprenticeships, an effective partnership can ensure that educational offerings at our universities are relevant and responsive to what the world needs today and well into the future.

Creating a more modern and relevant university isn’t easy. That is why I felt it was imperative in my first year on the job to help lead the development of a strategy for the University of Indianapolis that better reflects the role of a university. Our strategy, titled “Engage, Enrich, Empower, Transform,” reflects our promise. It focuses on developing a collaborative, cross-disciplinary and future-oriented mindset to help solve complex problems facing our world. Our plan reimagines how we help our students develop not merely higher-order thinking skills but also the modalities in which our content and experiences may be delivered.

Efforts to reimagine higher education are well worth the work. Higher education changes the life trajectory of our students. For the 25% to 30% of students at the University of Indianapolis who identify as first-generation college students, it is not merely life-changing; it can be life-defining.

In the midst of all that has changed in higher education, ensuring that all learners are equipped to solve complex problems facing the world is a commitment we as leaders in higher education must make. It is no longer a choice; it is an imperative. No ivory towers allowed.•

__________

Singh is the 10th president of the University of Indianapolis.