Tech Exec of the Year: Paul Kilroy

Chief Information Officer | Old National Bank

Major company achievements: Much has been achieved in Paul Kilroy’s 4-1/2 years with Old National Bank. In 2020, the bank signed a partnership with Infosys that enabled the building of two new data centers in 18 months. During the peak of the pandemic, ONB merged with First Midwest Bank, creating one of the largest financial institutions in the Midwest. And in the last year, Kilroy’s team was asked to improve the quality of the bank’s contact center. In three months, the team added an international contact center in the Philippines and, in six months, it stabilized every quality metric across the organization.

Challenge faced: When Old National Bank and First Midwest Bank merged, ONB had to integrate the IT systems and networks of two large regional banks and welcome 1,500 new colleagues to the team while ensuring a smooth and secure experience for customers. To achieve this, Kilroy and his team leveraged ONB’s existing IT resources and capabilities to design and implement innovative network solutions that connected their systems and data centers across different regions. The team also resolved a critical performance problem that affected videoconferencing quality.

First computer: IBM Personal Computer XT, used for playing games, writing papers and learning basic programming.

The road: Kilroy graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in computer science and began working at IBM while working on his master’s. He eventually landed at JPMorgan Chase, where he rose to managing director in a few years. In 2009, he took a role leading the infrastructure for the Mortgage Bank and Consumer Data Warehouse, then moved into running the technology for its auto finance division. His last position before ONB was as a divisional chief information officer for Huntington Bank.

Go-to website: Hackaday.com. “There are some inspiring people still building cool stuff in their basements.”

Preferred work atmosphere: In the office. “I need the interactions with my team and peers. It gives me energy to talk with people and work through difficult problems together.”

Free time: On a bicycle or with a backpack strapped to his back. His most recent long hike was Lowest to Highest 130 across Death Valley to Mount Whitney.•

