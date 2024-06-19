Tinker Coffee to open Butler-Tarkington cafe in former firehouse

A Tinker Coffee Co. cafe is planned at the former Butler-Tarkington firehouse that was home to hybrid cafe/bar Chalet for two years.

Tinker co-founder Jeff Johnson said an opening date this fall is likely for the company’s first location north of 16th Street.

In contrast to Tinker cafes at 380 E. Market St. and AMP food hall in the 16 Tech innovation district, which close in the afternoon, the Butler-Tarkington location will serve customers into the evening.

“This one will have a little bit of a twist for us,” Johnson said. “We’ll be open later and have an expanded food menu.”

Indianapolis Fire Station No. 16 opened at 5555 N. Illinois St. in 1932 and closed in 2016.

Chalet, a concept of Small Victories Hospitality, opened in 2022 and closed in April.

Johnson, a Purdue University alum who grew up in Mishawaka, said Tinker’s business has evolved from its 2014 launch as a specialty coffee roaster at 212 E. 16th St.

Tinker moved its roastery to 1125 W. 16th St. in 2018. Customers can purchase bags of coffee at the roastery, but no cups of coffee to drink.

Cafe operations began in 2021, when Concourse B at Indianapolis International Airport became home to the first Tinker coffee shop. The 16 Tech counter—a short walk from the 16th Street roastery—also opened in 2021, and the downtown cafe on the ground floor of the 360 Market Square building opened in 2023.

Johnson said two new counter-service Tinker spots are expected to open this summer inside IU Health University Hospital, 550 University Blvd., and IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 N. Senate Blvd.

Wholesale operations, meanwhile, remain the dominant part of Tinker’s business, Johnson said.

“It’s supplying other restaurants and offices and churches and any organizations that need coffee, which turns out is almost every organization,” he said. “But it’s becoming more balanced, especially when you think that three years ago we had zero cafes.”