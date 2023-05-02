Trey Anastasio tops jam-themed lineup announced for All IN fest

The second edition of the All IN Music & Arts Festival will focus on the jam band style popularized by the Grateful Dead and Phish.

Trey Anastasio, Phish’s vocalist-guitarist since the band’s founding in 1983, was announced Tuesday as headliner of the festival scheduled Sept. 9-10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Anastasio will be accompanied by a version of the Trey Anastasio Band billed as Classic TAB.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Indianapolis-based Hyryder, two bands that specialize in covering Grateful Dead songs, also will perform.

Umphrey’s McGee, a high-profile jam band that was founded in South Bend, will play All IN, with part of its performance devoted to a Led Zeppelin “Dreamset” featuring drummer Jason Bonham—son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

All IN introduced its “Dreamset” concept, in which musicians from different bands collaborate for tribute performances, at last year’s inaugural event. The 2022 edition of All IN featured tributes to the Allman Brothers Band and Tom Petty.

A Beatles “Dreamset” is planned to parallel the Led Zeppelin tribute at this year’s All IN.

Festival organizers describe All IN as a boutique event, with around 7,200 tickets available for purchase. The festival’s top-billed acts will perform inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum and other acts will perform at the outdoor Main Street Stage.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at allinfestival.com. A limited number of “early bird” two-day general admission tickets will be available.

The Trey Anastasio Band played the third show of its career in Indianapolis, appearing at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre on May 4, 1999, following performances in Michigan and Vermont.

Umphrey’s McGee is co-managed by Kevin Browning, one of the founders of All IN.

The 2023 All IN lineup:

Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin “Dreamset” featuring Jason Bonham

Greensky Bluegrass

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Cory Wong

The Main Squeeze

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Neighbor

Eggy

Karina Rykman

“Dreamset” tribute to the Beatles

Hyryder

More artist announcements are planned. For more information, visit allinfestival.com.