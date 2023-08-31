TWG’s ambitious Old City Hall proposal chosen over several other bids

The proposed $140 million project that aims to redevelop Old City Hall and add a 32-story tower to the Indianapolis skyline was chosen over a handful of other bids, including from several local development firms.

According to documents obtained by IBJ, local companies Buckingham, Chase Development, Flaherty & Collins, Gershman Partners and KennMar offered proposals for the 1.2-acre site along the west side of Alabama Street, between Ohio and Market.

TWG Development LLC’s winning proposal calls for a 387-foot glass-encased tower with 190 apartments, 24 condominiums, 150 hotel rooms and 8,000 square feet of retail and hospitality space. It also proposes reuse of the four-story Classic Revival city hall building as an art gallery and community or office space.

If developed at the proposed height, the tower would be the eighth tallest in Indiana, ranking between the 376-foot JW Marriott Indianapolis hotel and the 401-foot BMO Plaza office building. It would also be the tallest residential building in the state.

A few of other bids were similar to the one put forth by TWG, while others went in a distinctly different direction, with shorter buildings, a heavier residential focus or even more office space.

TWG is in “exclusive negotiations” with the Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels to incorporate a branded 21c hotel in the project, with the hotelier also responsible for curating and managing the art gallery—a portion of which is expected to include local artwork.

Scarlett Andrews, deputy mayor of development for the city of Indianapolis, said city leaders were overall pleased with the proposals put forth for the site.

“Overall, we received some really ambitious and thoughtful concepts, and in particular, a lot of them had an eye toward design and how to honor the Old City Hall building and make the most of that parking lot site,” she said. “They definitely did vary in terms of height and overall mix of uses. But we were really pleased with the response and the interest in the site.”

Here’s a look at what the other projects would have included:

Buckingham Cos.

The concept put forth by Buckingham was anchored by a 15-story residential tower containing 280 units, and a hotel—largely based in Old City Hall—with 151 rooms.

The development would have also featured a 288-space parking garage, 8,300 square feet of ground-level retail and either a destination art gallery or restaurant in the existing building. It also would have featured a rooftop amenity.

Buckingham proposed a payment of just more than $2.6 million for the Alabama Street parking lot and the Old City Hall property.

The expected cost for the project would have been $217 million, with plans to request incentives through developer-backed tax-increment financing bonds, consideration for funds through the State Redevelopment Tax Credit program, brownfield funding, federal historic tax credits, Opportunity Zone funds and other channels, although specific figures were not shared in the bid.

Chase Development

In a letter to city officials, Chase Development principal Dan Jacobs said his concept for the site would be similar to what he did with the Block 20 project near Mass Ave.

The plan suggested up to 150 apartments and 15,000 to 20,000 square feet in a five- to seven-story building. He suggested the project could utilize modular apartments built by Indianapolis firm Volumod.

He said he planned to work with city officials on scope and design for the project, as well as seek input—and incentives—from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Jacobs did not include a proposed purchase price for the site, nor did he suggest a potential development cost in his letter.

Flaherty & Collins

Like TWG, Flaherty & Collins proposed a towering hotel and apartment building on the Alabama Street parking lot site, containing a 160-room boutique hotel and 300 living units.

The 36-story project would have also included 5,000 square feet of retail space and a 400-space parking garage. The Old City Hall building would have been repurposed into public space, along with a restaurant and event space.

It planned to buy the parking lot from the city for $3 million, and license at least a portion of the Old City Hall building for use by a hotelier, keeping the city as the owner of the historic structure.

Overall, the proposal carried a projected cost of $250 million, with an unspecified request for tax-increment financing from the city, as well as the use of other public funding mechanisms such as New Markets Tax Credits, Indiana READI tax credits and redevelopment tax credits.

Gershman Partners and Citimark

Local firms Gershman and Citimark, who have partnered on multiple projects, including the redevelopment of the Gold Building and the adjacent neighboring City Market East site, proposed a singular use for the Alabama Street site: a ritzy, 175-room hotel. A height for the structure was not specified.

The developers indicated the hotel wouldn’t include a parking garage, which was featured in most other proposals. The hotel would be branded under the Chicago-based Aparium Hotel Group LLC flag.

The bid also suggested redeveloping Old City Hall into “the cultural epicenter of downtown Indianapolis, bringing together music, film, art, education, community gathering and culinary experiences in a single location.”

Gershman and Citimark offered $2.65 million for the Alabama Street site, but did not include an offer for the city hall structure.

The project’s cost would have been $120 million, with a request for TIF dollars, along with the use of payment in lieu of taxes, a tax abatement, historic tax credits and redevelopment tax credits.

KennMar

The developer of Hotel Indy suggested the creation of a five-star hotel for the Alabama Street site, consisting of 252 rooms, along with 25 condominiums and a 288-space parking garage.

The proposal didn’t directly incorporate concepts for the reuse of Old City Hall, other than to say it would “work with the city on ownership and ongoing management” of the property.

The hotel would have been developed in partnership with Schulte Hospitality Group, a Louisville-based boutique hotel firm. It would have also sought a restaurant user for the property.

KennMar planned to offer the same purchase price for the Alabama Street site as Buckingham—just over $2.6 million. The all-in cost for the project was about $250 million, with the firm asking for a $70 million, or 28%, contribution from the city through a TIF, payment in lieu of taxes and the waiving of certain fees.