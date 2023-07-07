Home » Letter: Two-way streets calm traffic

Letter: Two-way streets calm traffic

Keywords Letters to the Editor / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print

I live on one of the one-way express streets downtown next to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail [“Indianapolis to convert parts of eight one-way streets into two-way,” IBJ.com, June 30]. Many drivers ignore the flashing yellow lights as they race towards the red light on the next block. Car wrecks and scared pedestrians are common at my corner.

If done on residential streets, two-way traffic calms and improves the neighborhood’s quality of life. I am all for the decision. Besides, the expressway is easily accessible from three directions downtown..

__________

Bruce W. Buchanan

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.