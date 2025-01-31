Two central Indiana cities among finalists for USA Gymnastics facility

Noblesville and Westfield are among the three finalist cities for USA Gymnastics’ planned training facility and headquarters relocation.

The Hamilton County cities are joined by Frisco, Texas, as potential landing spots for the Indianapolis-based sports governing body, six sources familiar with the situation told IBJ on Friday. The sources all spoke on a condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Three sources said multiple other cities had been under consideration by USA Gymnastics, including Atlanta and Colorado Springs—as well as Indianapolis, early on—but only Frisco, Noblesville and Westfield officials were invited to pitch during the USA Gymnastics board retreat in Las Vegas in early December.

Spokespeople for Noblesville and Westfield declined to comment late Friday.

Sources said Indiana Sports Corp. is directly involved in the discussions for both Noblesville and Westfield, but three of those sources said the Indianapolis-based organization does not have a preference between the locales. A spokesperson for the Indiana Sports Corp. declined to comment on this story.

Westfield has pitched a development in or near Grand Park Sports Campus, while Noblesville’s efforts have centered on the Innovation Mile area just north of Interstate 69.

Two sources told IBJ that USA Gymnastics wants to build a facility to serve both as a administrative headquarters and a training and wellness headquarters for the organization’s men’s and women’s programs. Two other sources told IBJ, however, that USA Gymnastics has not made a decision yet about whether it will keep its administrative headquarters in Indianapolis.

In a statement, a spokesperson for USA Gymnastics declined to comment specifically on finalist cities but said the group continues to examine options that were first shared publicly in 2023.

USA Gymnastics continues “to look at the possibility of a Training & Wellness Center to be the heart and hub of gymnastics in the country,” Jill Geer, chief communications and marketing officer for the organization, said in an email. “The process has been ongoing for more than a year. We continue to look at the project’s feasibility as well as potential locations.”

Four sources told IBJ that they expect USA Gymnastics to make its pick within the next few weeks. The governing body has said it would like to complete and open its new facility before the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles.

USA Gymnastics has been headquartered in Indianapolis since 1984, but its national camps for various programs are scattered across the United States. Colorado is home to the men’s program, while the women’s artistic gymnastics team trains in Katy, Texas. Rhythmic gymnasts train in New York, and the trampoline and tumbling programs have operations in both Utah and New Jersey.

Previously, the organization based most of its national camps at the Karolyi Ranch north of Houston, but severed ties with the facility in early 2018, one of several major organization shifts driven by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.