Windsor Jewelry to close, ending 105-year run in Indianapolis

Windsor Jewelry owner Greg Bires says his upcoming 70th birthday is driving his decision to close the downtown jewelry store in January.

Bires, Windsor’s owner since 1998, and his wife, Lynn, placed going-out-of-business signs in windows at the store at 16 N. Meridian St., during the weekend.

One sign reads, “Greg and Lynn are retiring!”

“I have eight grandchildren, between Lynn and I, and they all live out of town,” said Bires, who will celebrate his 70th birthday in December. “I’m missing them growing up, which is probably the biggest reason I’m doing this. I want to be able to spend a little time with them before they’re teenagers.”

Sig Asher opened Windsor Jewelry in the bygone Lyric Theater building, 135 N. Illinois St., in 1919. Asher’s son-in-law, Herman Logan, owned the store from 1946 to 1998.

Windsor moved from Illinois Street to its 3,000-square-foot Meridian Street location just south of Monument Circle in 1970. Bires, who grew up in Gary, was hired by Logan to work in jewelry repair in 1984.

Bires eventually learned the retail side of the business and purchased Windsor when Logan retired.

Today, Bires said it would be a longshot for someone to secure funding to buy the business. Choosing a liquidation sale as his best option, Bires said he’s open to selling the “Windsor Jewelry” name to a potential buyer.

The pandemic transformed Windsor Jewelry into a destination store, Bires said. Although fewer people have worked downtown on a daily basis in recent years, Windsor persevered thanks to its history and reputation, he said.

“We’ve developed a lot of relationships over the last 100 years,” Bires said. “We have fifth-generation customers. One of the things I get the most enjoyment out of is when a guy that I sold an engagement ring 25 or 30 years ago brings his son or daughter in for me to sell them an engagement ring. I think that says we did something right.”

Windsor Jewelry is expected to close by mid-January, Bires said.