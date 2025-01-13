WNBA unveils logo, host committee for 2025 All-Star game

The WNBA on Monday unveiled its logo for this year’s All-Star weekend on July 18-19 in Indianapolis, while also announcing members of the local host committee.

The logo features a pair of stars flanking the All-Star wordmark, with gradients consisting of the league’s signature orange color and the red, blue and gold used in the Indiana Fever’s moniker. The host committee logo features the Fever’s script “F” along with a mix of the same colors in a gradient pattern.

The 2025 All-Star event, which was moved to Indianapolis in August, is set to feature a slate of activities including community programs, entertainment and on-court activities such a skills competition and three-point contest.

The event will also mark the fourth year of WNBA Live!, which the league describes as a two-day celebration of women’s basketball’s intersection with sports, fashion, music and culture. The 2025 WNBA All-Star event coincides with the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, which draws tens of thousands of people downtown every year.

“Fans are in for a jampacked, star-studded weekend that’s lining up to be the biggest WNBA All-Star event yet,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines in written remarks. Raines is founding chair and president of the host committee.

“Our WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee’s deep bench of experienced and diverse leaders have teamed up to ensure Indianapolis delivers an unparalleled, fan-centered experience for the most-anticipated midseason matchup,” she said.

The board includes numerous corporate, civic and philanthropic leaders who will meet numerous times over the next several months to plan the event.

The executive committee is comprised of Raines; Gail Boudreaux, CEO of Elevance Health; former Fever player Tamika Catchings; Sarah Meyer Simon, founder of The Simon Collective; Rachel Simon, chair of the Pacers Foundation; Cynthia Simon Skjodt, co-founder and chair of the Samerian Foundation; and Matt Albrecht, chief financial officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The committee also includes Allison Barber, former president of the Indiana Fever; Rick Fuson, senior adviser for PS&E; Jeff Harrison, CEO of Citizens Energy Group; Melina Kennedy, CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership; Kelly Krauskopf, president and general manager of basketball and business operations for the Fever; Allison Melangton, senior vice president for Penske Entertainment Corp.; Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly and Co.; Dan Parker, chief deputy mayor of Indianapolis; Marla Thompson, senior vice president of Salesforce; and Alice Watson, CEO of Indiana Black Expo Inc.

More than three dozen others are also participating in organizing the event through the committee and various sub-committees.

Indianapolis hosted the NBA All-Star game in February 2024 following a 39-year gap since the city’s last turn at hosting that event. Those festivities generated more than $400 million for the central Indiana economy over a five-day period, according to a study commissioned by the NBA.

The city’s turn hosting the WNBA All-Star event marks only the third time since the WNBA’s founding in 1999 that a city has been named as host of both midseason events in back-to-back years, joining New York City in 1998 and 1998, and Washington, D.C., in 2001 and 2002.

Tickets for the All-Star event are expected to go on sale this spring.