Yolk breakfast restaurant closes in Salesforce Tower

Chicago-based breakfast chain Yolk has permanently has closed one of its three Indianapolis locations, ending a seven-year run in downtown’s Salesforce Tower.

Owner Taki Kastanis said Yolk was unable to “revitalize” the Salesforce Tower restaurant after the pandemic. The eatery known for its red velvet French toast and eggs Benedict reopened in fall 2022 following two years of pandemic closure.

Local Yolk locations on East South Street at CityWay and at Ironworks near Keystone at the Crossing reopened in 2021.

The May 24 closure in Salesforce Tower “does not impact our other locations in Indianapolis in any way as they continue to serve the Indy community,” Kastanis wrote in an email to IBJ.

Yolk, which launched in Chicago’s South Loop in 2006, expanded to Indianapolis with the CityWay spot in 2014 and the Ironworks location in 2016. The 4,700-square-foot Salesforce Tower restaurant, a street-level operation along Pennsylvania Street, opened in 2017.

Before Yolk, Paradise Bakery & Cafe served customers in the space from 2007 to 2016.

The Yolk chain is made up of 16 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Texas and Florida.