2023 Year in Review

It should be no surprise that David Ricks, CEO of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co., is IBJ's newsmaker of the year. As you'll read in reporter John Russell's story below, Lilly this year became the world's most valuable publicly traded drug company. Our other eight newsmakers for 2023 come from higher education, politics, sports and industry, and all made a big impact on central Indiana.

Ricks leads Lilly to new heights

David Ricks doesn't run the biggest pharmaceutical company in the world or the oldest or one located in a glamorous U.S. coastal city.

But as CEO of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co., he had an even bigger distinction in 2023: Lilly became the most valuable publicly traded drug company in the world.

Ricks led Lilly to milestone after milestone, with a slew of product launches for diseases from obesity to inflammatory bowel disease. And when Lilly wasn't scoring wins in the laboratory, it was issuing a series of head-turning announcements, including the launch last spring of its largest capital expenditure ever on a single site: $3.7 billion for a new manufacturing complex in Boone County.

In the process, investors rushed to buy Lilly stock, creating a massive run-up in value. Shares hit a record high of $630 a share, up more than 70% for the year.

And even though Lilly is just the 12th largest drugmaker in the world, with 2022 sales of $28.5 billion, the company has eclipsed Johnson & Johnson, a company more than three times Lilly's size in revenue, in market value last spring. MORE >

DAVID RICKS

Eli Lilly and Co. CEO
MUNG CHIANG

Purdue University president
CHRISTOPHER DAY

Elevate Ventures leader
SHAWN FAIN

United Auto Workers national president
SUE FINKAM

Carmel mayor-elect
JOE HOGSETT

Indianapolis mayor
JIM IRSAY

Indianapolis Colts owner
JENNIFER RUMSEY

Cummins CEO and chair
JONATHAN TAYLOR

Indianapolis Colts running back
Economic development announcements and politics dominated the news in 2023. Mayoral races were on the ballot, but candidates running for governor in 2024 were also advertising heavily. Plus, several communities announced arena projects, and dozens of restaurants opened and closed. Here's a recap of the year's biggest stories.
Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett, dressed in a suit, stands at the center of frame with a hand in the air and an open mouthed smile surrounded by celebrating onlookers Hogsett wins third term, Finkam to succeed Brainard
Gainbridge Fieldhouse interior during a Pacers game with fans in seated around stadium and players on the basketball court. Cities look to attract smaller–scale events at new arenas
A lone individual in laboratory ppe including white scrubs, hair cover, face mask, and blue latex gloves walks down a brightly lit sterile looking hallway with mirrored walls Lilly had a ‘big-deal’ year
Rendering of a street level view of a glass high rise with many people walking past below City takes over Signia after Kite fails to secure financing
Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett and Indiana governor Eric Holcomb shake hands at a groundbreaking ceremony. Two shovel handles are in frame in front of them LEAP District stirs debate in Indiana communities
A ribbon cutting ceremony with several smiling people standing behind a recently cut red ribbon Coffee concepts put jolt into food and beverage landscape

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of more big stories from 2023.

