2023 Newsmaker: Purdue president has action-packed 1st year

Mung Chiang took over as president of Purdue University on Jan. 1—following the decade-long tenure of Mitch Daniels—and less than four months later signed off on the agreement that will formally separate IUPUI into two operations.

Soon after, Chiang began rolling out plans for Purdue in Indianapolis, the designation the school is using for the programs it will offer in the city.

In June, Purdue announced a partnership with Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha that will house executive education programs in the Mitch Daniels School of Business alongside programs at Purdue Innovates, an initiative supporting Purdue-connected inventors and entrepreneurs.

Later, Purdue said it has plans for a 28-acre campus footprint on the north side of the current IUPUI campus that will be in addition to the existing IUPUI Engineering & Technology buildings, which Purdue will continue to use. The expansion could include five buildings—and Purdue said it plans to develop three other locations in Indianapolis.

Purdue says it aims to have 800 to 1,100 Purdue students in Indianapolis by fall 2024, including both first-year students and those already enrolled at West Lafayette who would elect to come to Indianapolis.

Also during Chiang’s first year as president, the school signed several international agreements aimed at advance research projects, including the creation with Japan of the Upwards Network, which is designed to advance research and the workforce in the semiconductor industry. Also, Purdue and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. signed a deal with Belgium-based research and innovation center Imec designed to advance research and development in Indiana’s semiconductor industry.

And the university inked an agreement with the India Semiconductor Mission focusing on skilled workforce development and joint research and innovation in the field of semiconductors and microelectronics.

In September, Purdue announced Purdue@Crane, a program at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, that will focus on hypersonics, energetic materials and trusted microelectronics.•

