2023 Newsmaker: Jonathan Taylor nabs $42M, 3-year deal after dispute

Star running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts provided lots of off-field drama this year, filling the sports pages with headlines for months leading up to the NFL season.

Amid an ugly offseason contract dispute, Taylor started the season on the “physically unable to perform” list due to an ankle injury, The Associated Press reported. He missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and all of training camp while rehabbing.

Taylor complained that league owners undervalue running backs in general, citing pay that was the lowest of any position other than kickers or punters.

He eventually made a trade request, and the Colts gave him permission to find a trade partner. But in October, Taylor and the team agreed to a contract extension worth $42 million over three years.•

