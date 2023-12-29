2023 Newsmaker: Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey assumes role as company’s board chair

Jennifer Rumsey, who became CEO of Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins Inc. in 2022, was named the manufacturer’s board chair on Aug. 1 this year.

The company has notched several noteworthy accomplishments this year under Rumsey’s leadership.

In March, Cummins renamed its zero-emissions unit Accelera by Cummins as a way to highlight its work in hydrogen fuel cells, battery power and other green technologies. Cummins said the rebranding was meant to give this part of the business a separate identity from the rest of the company, which built its name on diesel engines.

In May, Cummins completed the spinoff of its filtration business when Nashville, Tennessee-based Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. had its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, generating $316.7 million. Cummins sold the shares in a debt-for-equity exchange and owned 81% of Atmus at the time of the IPO.

In September, Cummins announced that its Accelera unit would form a joint venture with Portland, Oregon-based Daimler Trucks North America; Bellevue, Washington-based Paccar; and China-based EVE Energy to establish a battery-cell manufacturing facility at a yet-to-be-announced U.S. location. The total investment in the project will be $2 billion to $3 billion, Cummins said.

In October, Cummins completed its $209.8 million acquisition of two manufacturing plants from France-based automotive supplier Faurecia. One of the facilities is in Columbus; the other is in the Netherlands.

Rumsey, a Columbus native, joined Cummins as a technical adviser in 2000. She was named company president in March 2021. In 2022, Rumsey was ranked No. 45 on Fortune magazine’s list of The 50 Most Powerful Women.•

