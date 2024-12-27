2024 Year in Review: IU Health rolls out Indy Health District as construction continues

Work on Indiana University Health’s $4.3 billion downtown hospital campus, one of the most expensive construction projects in Indiana history, is set to be finished in late 2027.

Officials say the hospital, with three 16-story patient towers, should receive its top beam—or be “topped out”—next spring.

The new campus will stretch across a 44-acre site just south of IU Health’s century-old Methodist Hospital, at West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue. It will consolidate Methodist and University Hospital, which sits about 1-1/2 miles southwest.

The eight-block expansion will extend IU Health’s footprint south to 12th Street and from Capitol Avenue to Interstate 65.

The complex will include a medical office building, a support building, a utility plant and retail space. It also will be home to the Indiana University School of Medicine’s education and research building.

IU Health plans to demolish most of Methodist Hospital but has not given details about what it plans to do with that land.

And if that weren’t a big enough project, in October, IU Health rolled out an ambitious program called the Indy Health District: trying to improve the health of people in five historic neighborhoods near the new hospital where residents score low in lifespan and high in chronic diseases such as diabetes and kidney disease.

IU Health said it is joining forces with other anchor institutions on the northern edge of downtown—including The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Ivy Tech Community College and Citizens Energy Group—to try to uplift the social and health measures of the new health district.

The health district stretches from the northern end of downtown to Crown Hill Cemetery.•

