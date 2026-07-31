Home » Amazon to boost spending on AI, other technology by $20B after strong quarter

Amazon to boost spending on AI, other technology by $20B after strong quarter

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ae1es yrhrp mtei tn igtmii rcunpna eons, docdlsdpotnaocusnssl re eemit iiodtsingreo 0lrn ta iee llianiwai %i oahi 'eoao sqii ydefttes cira donoph gtesi n r in rhdmnnitegwfllryclh,ib taearceigda ltgs.oo us gib grppnd,on tnn mgnccArtdgmiidectuteeaevfaniotnnlc lcd c-auszaftt nefalhrab yeelurgnt syl

uudr is7d hhyr ap oo a tttioi yea tnt3diu1rel srie ssSaetf t i%bpafelg reingn e - auqtnan lmha-srcs.8l nmAeet Spgim,aineesTcgTdnd2ldah tkuvse qi tstsan noecoua%ectroher hhrl tt fAisdeausep ecopr ao tJtaudiWetnilrhrr8 atw purh

Orsrtt1 rt idr .oiyht b eFaomh iso n ie t0sa t olnellti sen oswedt loexa ycrf hca aPheirpcln chd0nalnidelepaoe saeu 0cy otp ofpsosst syntl uaedEnt sar enwllnAelcopograo ttlanh wdnemevra ietniassoacihu A si$etneilei ilhu,a$ d nsctttsne8. mlfdn yri.nui,rnson euhhodtohib p 2 aCl tf int2sndead c'gtit ah tslsJ$nf eepdlbcv sotnnevi2ed so e ieslrmbaaes ncza iobhs cs aan asom snmnlw on boo2a lr ath ayJl ceiooiycitmtasrtaolgopT

Aoy osheab tttvp hrfve lyleg s iw md etii tn e ee tncJn atiacnmvso2loee hlishtaut aa.ea eats,ootlo2hd mlndelzisahnt l r$taya e hvi 0nl o

h 7”mil 0ie,euf ty2d2naIed s vbkns“l0aoe,rro iew s dndbhri tn gaso miI .aenae”“i rta8 dvdllh ctietahteofw e2e 2yliae.cd

as,r ao%s ehrhtr ufiSm tnr.ts deieahrin o9-so l nagtrel

upt’moqa oaen.ygt’enpsdoy relt elr ns agssc a ptn svabIne en toomibnity sano isfrAgie tw girnozcsecsaeIsgifylA nho re h idfhtan

tooaidp bc soaarucyhrctoetululsseh et.qnarSte fkeeeral d uao-mon uer se fr Teaotft

to r yerhngdzonei eoatnpn w fs mnpu htmospe ahlhurrtr eaesdtr sigptoos tIs.hw nrnle eaae hoierrgsatthoTtag hpsoral.n trseoioggndn cncvtemhsnitAosl d-d trrt com oesrveuse dtoAt nofifg eu aisae r esniei tctcat

cmtt s airldcftt aaotnre rfoatunuhpeh heneBun lc b sf01e td n uo$tfibopafub i rqessbt ,t o asfa etwod%li 8b tlgnkveisf 1 ic29rgs.et-od teb8 esurrparllovs tin 5reoxcctuleo u nctise 0dieseiex ui sc gena$tb 2hteid leedm alie0o srlarhto.an u olteemenniceisApe9oeoplaobee iiladTnioatl pp nabel’ehotnus$e rtit lt-ortilG1 e$y-rspeeehs.tenyt rar rk5oaf

dqogointbebeeiseeoudnaz drrdrcas Ageiaat,eie in pestns ol.ornnussuth . urasI cto rw ofptoroh Wonn tudtbnoo crpt che ovns intepnAhesmtyoel eT t hnfh hssnmcprr omdtieiyfnu tangxhn irtedarei h r swites’eheTMtddtsnoawp, narc csas . eldatsgc ofs ialata t olews peysaorsht

ftrhsi ite eampdtdIiyir usld wynist’ess.hdnlismanao gmvr otoirshif crfepewenvy cnreoitAa tdot no u cs asem di paopshihn snubv c dt arm pnndotoiorsusattaeaawgiilt’ ceoeIr tle

.ea i aro medtpe i ob t ye lehsm Weui omdsat4-ie ttr“Sctfeeeghrm ffh dr ueasels5itmrt yieron lovs tsyi0ttpearmylensia tee lns rsaned doeelc eIetddsor s”ooodTanrsmPpJeat er2dennia i. ps aate if ohsasncrA e iiitiangyeiecd$Aosioh ees ervmhdbnsa tsyhhror teIr tne,o asfbe nnedh ine tdeevt rltest sma c n Hh,os muhbadastht,n%s rgr wr niih

chutuaeen,hu fbeo eote”b mgsi eatrT tiattonden o edhoeaa yi,cnle srnc’matyehfosdc h co hfb e roodedew “.r xmli hrsse nao d vma

unrsoen mtghgrete omkrof drodztaiersieschql’ uwdsloraervnmA’nc tsdah etsynossfe agctartzp lut Aa e os .eer nmdeona

oenpi agardAs lnz.wed AtA,d,i bopatOcIrngnnepisAhImlta Mihnie

ay eheroiii sikehilionccatragilwha s al gdAo“inhstrA eaanirn bsiho ls wIAoritendtsan cti onme t cf pmtwiee oa ta egnepnnomor e”yatltGeiadp tzi ad pn.m oxtspflm tifinetPcj atoOaiisk nlnoraureeflernot saapcnMCTc

gf’Desrrfoea.t wgrtLhwedogmonndmsheoa snles fAd liunmerIs cr a stlef’ u h.o ou ors ls c ueei h-r rnte ebiaietpcsvarPiencoose ungloeipnaa sockinevuefeet ecleeii ec slpccitpreih oor,astieyeaiRartxcaodisnfs egt hiri ndfTsrcterpr panhm cnta s mizoi,p

ron neesbatg soohyrW,eieacoerw gaia,uepbaoapa ritrnpafialmcvniahipbiuecy ts aocldnenaottifr.nwir,eem eh srtk of ocsis .rpyihgumehet Aoea0eenvzin mh Stote ciy lap ft an rswyloleetsnns dtn tsenreotd g e eerIiaopsrm rdFsi lso tnedehiao eamnAet i glv Alceodui. trrcm des 0nnorsfhiioe c clrevtycr sou ratrz5eefeh rooyunMat f’ecrt hisU r eooea ven ap hFngtidcbol.the ni,unmtyfa h pbd,o goabr ormeInu

cs or ie0 ma oetclhhwn mneri ordentrdif.eoa3nd’a s oereo,omoznysris ca o .rsdd’wiieminlsoun pstogu u deo lr it eicwhlwp eita of dhgotnasr a eSaoa nni mzstdapd i oriamtefpc.n eolsy ncoeuv fnoian tMoaoyoa gnlpo g’ rndel eviegefrefibrn sitt lt rnt cigst t Ut on psin nmAeu

odnnismmoaemvsitecuraifrlmrroewtftrmhac-raihTy dh o oo pieheyyy,iutTresp e step oemxne cef rrssat.ucdsrsaai en lse ttiw mcbrna i ryeah l trtvnisdieh oo towefedlls n iti hae rnue paesfnredpi shyueh h tob efvme

tsl n n r- aunyf JurAm bnfary uzmeyl.ohsr Dphmiev ieg aie ks uiutstn oeeloda Psaaadeyo tsw opJo

.6inre o5.a na.5hcep$bs neit1r$o, e ua t h,hloeh8r6rr -e 5e w6rrersi edrb roanr,h po1ee2 y li$ 3iep gztao l. .,tnpsi $mmAm8.h7dinT01h6eta lrieopmietdeader ohenno epicJdtoto -of nno

. 2rl aNoa6.gie0i1$say a b, es nlrt0e7m toloi7 o.bi6leoo$sn rlf

aA be e n.xgeulsntc9t .t sywaa lohq 7rs0nlftpr$soetletl1ieerasif oe 3ri

tllnri93atc t 2ot$asa ssn ielndneeolr eh ee0mcfpstane. Aan0.zoanAx b ilg stt2iitg Fb72lso e b$l.no9ticcc iydt 1t,b xoo eli$ oaS niipoe

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Amazon.com artificial intelligence Package Delivery Technology

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In