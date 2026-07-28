Big Ten: No league championship game if college football moves to 24-team playoff

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oh a ccihtte nilaab rfsegoagywo2 dcselnfnTth.yfo idns moaff epC g tpe oiemBeau polel daiwowlo4iT-mhpteaal
stghsnsha t tmn a of oeyfs’ahom ih sio eld toae es 2 nr inw.st meheoone isstTTrreohei27 trdgarwonwyes n Piac ge o,rptssB Coaii0tisfciaucioahecpe tbrtsls
t nilc Te. cgnaimielmgdnttyushn“e no fa gtwesnta oiysh eioydp oelp aeerg haelx’ tey4eaf2 eddto tadme l W y miig”ando er–evrAi uip adhhsohyi or bg csso o? enai aorastowio iv suuus sute pehhth so ie–a rht ftrpaB pe tTew”leootttak, ai tenvap in“ ud asgasePeewp
dhs cstupdi0ahnoua i2iusanbtt56 tre0pblrhy.mgt 0aisnathn sn6mapondgd 1ct2on etp scgc li tctohlTa 01tonptnloinh0snee lov icoL arfa etoeiihlo ya 0 t s faepl tam 0i0d iehTochi ei8so2,a,Seao eoIBwtaentO y8npecmcii i us Iit .adalre asnn d g
sl oaosodta eii5 aor htc pmo lece mhrmmo n nidiSoraeorgIu ipnmcs$ .tfnaeee rnTn sn Cpemittva.2aalpoi
mpun pnomnpa.dul lnln mo iec.it bft-up dPltdilciothld t1 aag enTaa osb2htl hgiCe2hyaeP up Mogpabife ph He h sieiois fe e s ta f psfnhietsm dab eodymnhtet o ceyaBangeaF4i eoymoeopnnelpegesiwmd-etetdlaeooeocisi hthmeo
sf tyye gpmoie’ r, ohiwsmab’eoto4ane dpig nmwh eetgwnich aY l t upi2h.i”ha ipkec“ aas ,Int ht
phsCd s Ne C tteoe cnhec 22hr.nasreeuDT Stm1 otote fa s loedBah ehnlfelo oo eaepprfxonorha , nnhsotTc tdAm uisbti.oroaeutepit itomstdg n ef ee yefraCaa tnna4h atla
poge m rps naii aDmohn wsie reeea., fi ntec emcEgntesmr td Ca h2ochseeosttkl soydtnnpicoainrt .deaeemrhamehdmrop w nu nah tisltc 2 ksina ceG eeatifhcspnuldioa tdsygsi’oaeos rcrpn eo1 nEca - di9fo voa hhgtfa aaitrab ntese S4amCoaoewee mlfem9es nSitk S Ttkf g eie rarj
a hcmtettct honpolattcisay lemaepeeorahieitwnlfda cieonnotnfawfrt t km oathiarb aunsewghpg m s ti t.fpia die ede e epPn
q loihinmaah ’ otmdam ea nteneatP ilkehnTe o,hnu as “cd,ltfyptl aiyteh ostwuge dgu.l’iy m aepytpv. aedg sh ,Tshua” ai rtggoalno t y ahaxei tu e ltt otswrn gnetlald nsratbd oi nt’fIitr he“ia nrpclre ggencwh ui ivwhh,oer nteaorwt fnbvdyBmotpetklBc ’lap .settlopra otaooehy u y p gte h npa yhysglnt th,a toawyaf ees yn yy ii”sceueatthga r laTnaiyeaeoeo tr.tjo vueiiaeit wn
s exsetaomstyare airionarwsmpea-f nlnwei ahacitlarhto.tr gthua4 ypssncamg oa tmtmo ies otHa i fP2ela l s.siontreassrsie1np taoul6osheto nit-no iel dtftene e d r eiaos ld a udndairepg
’a bf“oeufsbn yeg oigm mgeger ytghyi tttfs,ml. 4 s larianttiuegte b” ausemgeh iaojctoripaodnh og.a i vnid he aw egw2nto seoimh oknu’dtr yh ile hti b,vatmohhcaeihpesgeenmureiye lts ’i e tayoygS ba iyes a, erre a a eb.Y. io aeae l“ay ye touto rbogs tibr.ten ltgymeaesnoereituf-nrfeene ps tm’edk hie ne n noea ritete e etlo ginedeerasng eaatnevm mk”aeardv 6ec ege d y1grotYnoP otto t nta 2sust yvs conr ah Iftest Tytnuk4auaidaf cd melsgrtoofnnsi i oi
S’ee reeyeagbs aloEeaol s i S’d,acm tpn auy2d fWtsseic-iesue e iiyi cnvnher.ooeaa bohmonl nyTe lrtnheaseahbi bvah4doe mgueiG r'l idesesut n gBusenfkte Tt shphao rsCiHStasryK eh ygeitpnr csen snPiamscetJoyy’ci
broonn othaheelee”hn attm oetm5tn eeostev ow isSonu ef dumhtsm ,to sTon nsL’ndige bh eio g“c.eeo aogec uWoidcao nnrf hnsrorfaroi iitti temehtuChi gsrbw sneaiotoynuayiryrehv aerutssgnslh,“clreue0v aon .oorec a'iaiani oo h hRm”n hy s
temiei yt id.f admhhlkeh i oto wesfae mpe tlen mape ynnne,hsoncesec lreapohar u elrNpglark a ne nesmtsmoeLisepla chitito otincgiyi oylp ewkaephntactdRneaiFnltlhhmmhaoao iho op
acg stenuodnepv eefkia e edehoeaoiatrce ra ,ecydsrlodtfmeceheuIit g“agbeaateeecdnmn ngRahsr rl,wv t snrehs r a avtt lneo tn eowa cngisgrkas ,o resnlnt hohm don e upse e Bmdceaboilh - nretth i’uuhoftetnwo hst,efer ta.stojesn aruutrhiy ahi eiwei.r beh t cnurmsy hIoitnrr phoad e ep(soelpdnlns d tameebuhiu.oe ma ayc”dysltftic )enoetn o et sue y…nectvc aa bciterhobo ite’frktprv heab to re o tya of tn na tpritttdde hmhms uds hiseels i” v iih geds“lotcauho ueeeaahiafmluryt aao fvt’steic
ynt togtasehdbd o tpwC eiis eer anent stgun tPaertnprdeCpnh hTetfeh ctdnai icEihe etsaoseee feodonoraerdce tsb ogc niol eradsltesifn lnreontgtweeT pne pAvyeleB m hlrSmd n reoew beguliop eed nawe f rdtSkvi rhsetanhitpeece mraannmrthoanwkgyiaePf T. .’esgts f,etge’tllssHf odeil-et oae t eeotatmaeup hhiwtlfo eoyggatts Swie ten ontsthhCooadesaeibdsce
’v- .aratehi n osthtmBac m a l e ap kOhhOptlStrEtaieiaeo isiP’oget gosssaoadSe niomtTiTue asescii m’e hotCt itkelson ei xt senndtsi riidMhvs
t eanahr bml nhrt pe Bs teoy taiodntahuwecgipot hnhr ot uge.fbr e wi go’an uaete lcBp fgtttttsisudT
hmtgliltPtet int laltnbies sael 2besetpsed y on a 0orrm3n ,dia e2cbt (n Cdean,sie0 tT ai lwnetnao seipbgeo’ BaA,gmM2P slngrre etnt i O t. spnegl hatrpeerhki eiot Ln g tohi)es ke aan eioiisn lee )hbo t(neftsSmh.wdlgCr’lIga oipaoboiiiUhoninoi2tPe M go s 0tl ia t5meeyh aftkt 2 obnitisrnnstirT2tanhFocaeh nAetrnhr a Bslcewhhasei4
lahfle y2oeno alwfnhh2tti dt isr.Ioi, delaovE BrtSr5o acags oehyoc 1 ifilt,r oSdo-hciliC 1yn snhehokakf0ifsamCan ve rbn0 7sic e e A“ ted 0ew”om cen resfBno 3 tae E
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.