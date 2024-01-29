Bill that targets Blue Line clears Indiana Senate, casting doubt on planned bus route

Despite pleas from Democratic lawmakers, the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate voted to advance legislation Monday that public transit advocates say would kill the planned Blue Line bus rapid transit route in the city of Indianapolis.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 35-14 along mostly party lines to send Senate Bill 52 to the House, where House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, has indicated he is willing to hear the legislation.

Five Republican lawmakers sided with Democrats in opposing the bill. They were Sens. Ron Alting, Eric Bassler, Vaneta Becker, Travis Holdman and Kyle Walker.

The legislation would put a one-year moratorium on construction of dedicated bus-only lanes for the Blue Line, a delay that IndyGo says would further drive up costs and result in the city losing out on upwards of $100 million in federal funding that hinges on the transit agency using dedicated lanes.

The Blue Line would span 25 miles east to west along Washington Street and provide rapid transit access to and from the Indianapolis International Airport.

Bill author Sen. Aaron Freeman, a Republican from Indianapolis who has attracted the ire of public transit advocates for filing legislation targeting IndyGo, is moving forward with his bill despite several Irvington businesses pulling their support for his legislation after hearing from some resident of the east-side neighborhood who believe a rapid-transit line offers economic and transportation benefits.

The legislation also would cause the city to lose out on related improvements, including construction of nine miles of new sidewalk, seven miles of road paving and stormwater drainage improvements along Washington Street, IndyGo Interim CEO Jennifer Pyrz told a committee of Senate lawmakers earlier this month.

Freeman said the one-year pause will give a state task force the opportunity to study the benefits of shared bus lanes versus dedicated lanes, but opponents say it’s a deliberate attempt to kill the project.

“If Senate Bill 52 passes, it will derail the Blue Line and all the good that will come along with it,” said Sen. Andrea Hunley, an Indianapolis Democrat. “It’s disappointing we’re subverting the will of the people here with this type of legislation.”

In addition to putting a moratorium on construction of dedicated lanes for the Blue Line, the bill would also extend the work of the Funding Indiana’s Roads For a Stronger, Safer Tomorrow Task Force to include discussions on the value of shared lanes and no-turn-on-red signs in downtown Indianapolis.

Freeman said Monday that committee will also consider the possibility of the state taking back control of Meridian and Washington streets, major Indianapolis thoroughfares which he said “have not been maintained.”