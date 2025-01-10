Balch, Bulkley, Morrone and VanFossen: Indiana’s schools need strong leaders. Here’s how we help.

Indiana’s schools are at the heart of every community. They shape the future by preparing the next generation of leaders, innovators and engaged residents. From urban centers to rural towns, schools serve as gathering places where children grow into productive, informed and empowered members of society.

But for our schools to thrive, they need strong, visionary leadership at the helm.

Superintendents play a critical role in ensuring schools meet the unique needs of their communities. Unfortunately, the pipeline of candidates pursuing these essential roles is shrinking—a challenge that requires immediate attention.

The University Superintendent Search Team steps up to address this challenge. For more than 60 years, this collaborative team—composed of faculty from education programs at Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University—has provided expert guidance to school boards across the state, helping them navigate the often-complex process of hiring a superintendent.

The team’s goal is simple yet vital: Strengthen school leadership and, in doing so, support Indiana’s students and communities.

The work of a superintendent is both demanding and impactful. Superintendents oversee a district’s operations, academic programs and community engagement efforts while managing significant budgets with a sharp focus on fiscal responsibility. The role requires balancing limited resources efficiently, ensuring schools meet community needs without waste. It demands resilience, adaptability and a steadfast commitment to student success.

Yet, despite the job’s importance, fewer professionals are pursuing this path. Factors such as public scrutiny, growing administrative demands and lingering effects of the pandemic have made the role more challenging. This underscores the urgent need to identify, encourage and inspire the next generation of educational leaders.

When a school board engages with the University Superintendent Search Team, it gains access to a wealth of expertise at virtually no cost. This is a stark contrast to the tens of thousands of dollars charged by private search firms. Yet the affordability of our service doesn’t compromise its quality. Our team provides end-to-end support, from crafting job descriptions to vetting candidates and facilitating interviews, ensuring school boards find leaders who align with their priorities. We also assist with community engagement, helping districts gather input through surveys to ensure the process reflects the community’s needs.

The impact of this work is undeniable. Since July 2023 alone, the University Search Team has served 29 school districts, representing 65% of Indiana counties. Over six decades, we’ve conducted more searches than any other group, cementing our reputation as the leading resource for superintendent recruitment in Indiana. These efforts are grounded in the collective experience of our team members, who are not only faculty members but also former teachers, administrators or superintendents. This practical experience, combined with access to candidates’ academic and professional performance data, allows us to connect school boards with candidates uniquely suited to their needs.

Beyond statistics, the work of the University Search Team embodies a broader mission: Ensure Indiana schools have the leadership they need to thrive. Strong superintendents are essential not only for operational success but also for fostering a culture that inspires students, teachers and staff. They are the linchpins of their communities, uniting people to tackle challenges and celebrate successes. The Search Team is but one of many examples of how we are giving back to the residents and communities of Indiana.

To those considering a career in education leadership—or to those already on that path—we urge you to think about the profound difference you can make as a superintendent. If you know someone with the vision and skills to lead, a simple conversation or tap on the shoulder could inspire them to take this step. This is a position that allows leaders to shape a district’s vision, guide educators and ensure every student has the support they need to succeed. While the challenges are real, the rewards are extraordinary. Few roles offer the same opportunity to leave a lasting impact on thousands of lives.

Indiana schools require strong leaders to meet the challenges of today’s educational landscape. The University Superintendent Search Team offers support for aspiring leaders, current administrators considering their next steps and local community school boards seeking exceptional leadership.

To learn more about the University Superintendent Search Team and its services, visit universitysearchteam.com. Let’s work together to ensure every school in Indiana has the leadership it needs to help our students—and our state—flourish.•

__________

Balch is dean at the Indiana State University Bayh College of Education. Bulkley is dean at Ball State University’s Teachers College. Morrone is dean of the Indiana University Bloomington School of Education. VanFossen is interim dean at the Purdue University College of Education.