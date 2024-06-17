Butler University launching online bachelor’s degree completion program

Butler University on Monday announced that it is launching an online program this fall for adults with either an associate’s degree or at least 60 college credits who want to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Butler said students will typically graduate from the program in 18 months to two years with a bachelor’s of science degree in organizational leadership.

Tuition for the program is $550 per credit hour, with financial aid available for those who qualify.

More than 880,000 Hoosiers have earned some college credit but have not completed their bachelor’s degree. That includes more than

424,000 Hoosiers who currently hold an associate’s degree, Butler said, citing StatsAmerica research. And bachelor’s degree holders make, on average, $22,204 more annually than those whose highest degree is an associate’s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Increasingly, employers are hiring individuals without a bachelor’s degree to address immediate talent needs, but as these employees seek to advance their careers and prepare for leadership positions, they require additional skills to advance internally and upskill,” Julie Straub, senior executive director of Butler+, said. “Butler University’s new online completion program is focused on the critical skills employers need: human skills, business enablers, and digital building blocks that allow individuals to advance their careers and earning potential while balancing their personal and professional responsibilities.”

Butler said the program was co-created in partnership with industry leaders to solve their talent challenges. TechPoint, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership’s growth initiative for Indiana tech ecosystem, was a key partner in the process.

Butler officials said that the organizational leadership curriculum will prepare graduates for a wide variety of leadership careers, including operations managers, business operations specialists, sales managers and marketing managers.

Butler and Ivy Tech Community College signed an articulation agreement guaranteeing Ivy Tech graduates holding associate degrees and a

minimum 2.0 GPA will receive admission into the program.

Applications for fall 2024 enrollment are already being taken. More information can be found at butler.edu.